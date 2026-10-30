It has been less than three years since Mexico’s newest airport in Tulum welcomed passengers for the very first time.

Now, United Airlines is pulling out.

The carrier on Friday confirmed it will end all service to Tulum International Airport (TQO) just after the holidays.

The news was first spotted by Ishrion Aviation.

United’s flights from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) will run for the last time Jan. 2.

Nonstop service from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will end after the Jan. 4 flight.

A United Airlines plane on final descent into Dulles International Airport (IAD). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

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In a statement, United said it makes “regular adjustments” to its flight schedule “based on seasonality, demand and other market factors.”

It’s not the first carrier to have second thoughts on Tulum.

Another blow for new Mexico airport

The brand-new airport first welcomed international guests in March 2024, and airlines quickly added flights from major U.S. hubs.

The airport was billed as a more convenient link to Tulum’s resorts versus Cancun International Airport (CUN), which sits more than two hours to the north by car.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

But within months, carriers started slashing service, citing disappointing demand.

United had previously ended its Tulum service from Chicago and Los Angeles before this week’s decision to exit the market entirely.

JetBlue has also pulled out of Tulum.

Both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have cut back service.

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Delta this winter will offer flights to Tulum only from Atlanta. It previously had routes from Detroit and Minneapolis.

American still has flights from Dallas and Miami, though it once offered service from Charlotte, too.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

All told, air service from the U.S. to Tulum will be down more than 50% versus just two years ago, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

2 more routes from SFO

While United flyers will lose nonstop service to one beach destination in Mexico, the carrier continues to expand its largest West Coast hub.

The carrier on Friday confirmed it’s adding two new transcontinental flights from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — both to Virginia.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

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Twice-weekly flights to Richmond International Airport (RIC) will begin on March 28. Service will run on Thursdays and Sundays.

That same day, the carrier will launch service to Norfolk International Airport (ORF). Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

It’s United’s second SFO expansion in as many weeks. Just days ago, the carrier announced a trio of new domestic routes from its Bay Area hub.

These latest new routes from San Francisco come as the airline prepares to open its newest United Club — which even features an outdoor terrace — later this year.

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