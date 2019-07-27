This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March of 2019 following two high-profile accidents which claimed the lives of 346 passengers and crew. The aircraft has remained grounded in the months following as it currently undergoes software and hardware updates to fix the faulty MCAS in question, and airlines have pushed the return of the MAX back into service to November at a minimum.
So, you can imagine what a surprise it would be to find the aircraft showing up as the equipment type for flights scheduled as soon as September, as spotted by View From The Wing. Screenshots in the post show the Boeing 737 MAX 9 as the aircraft type for flight UA 1586 from Houston to Newark on September 10, 2019 — months before the aircraft is scheduled to return to service.
United Airlines confirmed to The Points Guy that the 737 MAX was briefly listed as the equipment type on a handful of flights. In a statement to TPG, United Airlines said:
“A limited number of flights in September and October accidentally displayed that they would be operated by the 737 MAX. We quickly removed the MAX and replaced it with the correct aircraft that were intended to operate those flights.”
So, if your flight previously displayed the Boeing 737 MAX 9 as the aircraft type, rest assured, the 737 MAX is still removed from United’s official schedule through it’s latest date of November 9.
United Airlines has 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. All Boeing 737 MAX variations, including the MAX 9, were grounded back in March. With a relatively small fleet compared to its competitors, United has faired significantly better than American Airlines and Southwest in the months since the grounding began.
Featured image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
