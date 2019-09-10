This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Are you a smartphone or tablet-owning United MileagePlus member between the ages of 18 and 22? Ding ding ding — you qualify for an oddly specific new United promotion!
Now through December 31, 2019, United Airlines is offering young-adult flyers an opportunity to save 10% on paid fares booked through the carrier’s mobile app.
In addition to the age and app-booking requirements, you’ll need to meet the following qualifications as well:
- Travelers must be MileagePlus members
- Your MileagePlus account must include your date of birth
- Reservations must be booked for one passenger
- You must travel within the US, Canada, Mexico or “certain international destinations”
- Travel may be in economy or basic economy
Flights can depart after the deadline, but you must book by the end of 2019, and you must be 18-22 years old at the time of booking.
