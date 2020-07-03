It’s official: U.K. government lifts quarantine restrictions for travel from 59 low-risk countries
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
International travel is about to get a lifeline from the U.K. government. As of Friday, the government has unveiled plans to allow for those from 59 low-risk countries to not have to self-isolate when entering England as of July 10.
Travelers returning to or visiting England from certain destinations will no longer have to isolate for 14 days when they arrive in England as of July 10. The full list of 59 exempt countries includes:
- Australia and Pacific Islands: Australia, Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, New Zealand
- Africa: Mauritius, Reunion, Seychelles
- Asia: Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam
- Caribbean and Central America: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, St Barthelemy, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago
- Europe: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Vatican City
- North America: St Pierre and Miquelon
“These are countries where it is now possible to travel if you’re in England to those countries and back and not have to quarantine at the end of the holiday,” Transport Minister Grant Schapps said in an interview on Friday.
Ireland, as well as the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man remain on the exempt list. In addition, the 14 British Overseas Territories are exempt. The restrictions apply to all who travel to England by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route.
It’s worth noting that if you are a national of one of the 59 exempt countries but have traveled to a nonexempt country in the past 14 days, you will still be subject to the 14-day self-isolation requirement when arriving in England.
The Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has also updated its guidance. As of July 4, the FCO said that travel to 67 countries “no longer presents an unacceptably high risk to British people traveling abroad.” As such, it’s revised its nonessential travel restrictions. You can find the full list of 67 countries that the FCO says it is safe to travel to here.
In effect, this means that for travel to these 67 countries, your travel insurance is once again valid.
In March, the FCO set out its original guidance, advising British nationals against all nonessential international travel, which has remained in place since. Friday’s announcement is the first change to that policy, which will allow travelers to visit eligible countries without having to worry whether or not their insurance will be valid.
On June 8, the government first implemented its mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving international passengers — including U.K. nationals. The aviation and travel industries had largely opposed the requirements since it was introduced, with IAG, Ryanair and EasyJet formally taking legal action against the government.
According to the government, the list of exempt countries will be kept under constant review.
All passengers, regardless of where they’re arriving from, will still be required to provide contact information when arriving in the U.K. This applies to both visitors and U.K. residents. You can find the form here.
Arriving passengers from countries not on the exempt list will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the U.K. Additionally, the changing FCO advice will not apply to countries that are deemed high-risk, such as the United States.
Featured photo by Nachosuch/Getty.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.