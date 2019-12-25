A helicopter might be your best bet to get to Manhattan from JFK this holiday
We know you know this, but getting from New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Manhattan can be a headache and a half. Between the traffic and cost of transportation, it’s safe to say that your journey isn’t exactly over when the plane lands.
We’re seeing reports, though, that could take some of the stress out of that situation. It appears as if Uber Copter is currently running a 50% off promotion. Prices for the helicopters into midtown Manhattan seem to be about $50 more than a standard Uber X, and only $70 than a Pool.
The Uber Copter option is part of a holiday promo available Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can also book it up to five days in advance.
The ride-hailing app launched helicopter service to all customers back in October.
Uber Copter is the first large-scale deployment of the ride-hailing giant’s Uber Air program, which one day hopes to bring eVTOLs — or more simply, flying cars — to a city near you.
However, your Uber Copter experience doesn’t just include the flight itself, but is an entire multimodal journey involving Uber cars on both ends of the trip. Uber’s intent is to provide an end-to-end experience that gets you from the airport terminal, onto a helicopter and to your doorstep with just a click.
