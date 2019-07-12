This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Since 2013, TSA PreCheck has been a godsend for frequent travelers. However, recently, TSA PreCheck has been coming in clutch for more than just one type of person who wants to skip the wait. You can now sign up for TSA PreCheck, and use it to beat the line, at a variety of select events throughout the US, including music festivals, sporting events and more.
Currently, the most common way people enroll for TSA PreCheck is either at an airport or a universal enrollment center operated by Identogo by Idemia, a company that manages TSA PreCheck enrollment under a government contract. Yet, in a recent effort to promote more sign-ups, Idemia has been moving PreCheck options to some unorthodox locations.
Charles Carroll, senior vice president at Idemia, told USA Today that expansion began a few years ago, when the company opened mobile enrollment centers at festivals in a collaboration with concert promoter LiveNation. Concert-goers at several events (including BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in northern California and CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee and many, many more) now have the option to queue in the fast-pass line by signing up for TSA PreCheck. And it can take less than 10 minutes to enroll, the company says.
Signing up at one of the mobile enrollment centers offers more than just the chance to use the short line at the airport — these passes are also usable at the events themselves. So, after enrolling, customers can keep their shoes on and their liquids in their bags while they wait in a shortened “fast-pass” lane at whatever event they’re attending. PreCheck status will also allow them to use the “fast pass” lane at future events as long as you bring along your known traveler number (KTN).
Idemia also opened enrollment centers in Staples stores throughout the US and set up camp at Fenway Park to lure any interested Boston Red Sox fans. This fall, concert-goers can look forward to signing up for TSA PreCheck at Moon River Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Music Midtown in Atlanta and Voodoo Music and Arts Experience in New Orleans. Just remember — if you plan on enrolling, bring your passport.
Angie Hamblen, senior manager of marketing and event promotions for Idemia, said to USA Today that since the company has opened the mobile enrollment centers in different locations, the familiarity with what PreCheck is has also grown. “Now it’s, ‘How do I do this? How do I sign up?”’ said Hamblen.
Featured image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
