The Transportation Security Administration rolled out a new program in September that allows TSA PreCheck members to travel through airport security without a ticket, harkening back to the days before 9/11, when people could greet or bid farewell to their traveling loved ones right at the gate.

But now it looks like TSA plans to roll that program back — at least for now.

The Gateside by TSA PreCheck program launched in September 2026 at 13 airports as part of a pilot program. It appeared to quietly expand to 300 U.S. airports several weeks ago. While TSA did not publicize the change or update its website to include the broader list of airports, its application page for gate passes offered users a choice from that wider selection, and passes were offered.

Related: Big changes for our favorite airport shortcuts: How TSA PreCheck, Clear, Global Entry are evolving

Earlier this week, however, the expansion appears to have been retracted, with only the original 13 airports available through the TSA's application portal.

TSA

A representative from the Norfolk Airport Authority in Virginia told local TV news station WAVY that the TSA had informed him that the program was on hold indefinitely, except for the original pilot airports.

It's not clear why the expansion was pulled back. TSA did not immediately return TPG's request for comment or additional details. The TSA's Gateside website notes that the program "will roll out to more airports across the country in the coming months."

The 13 airports that are still participating in Gateside are:

Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in Kansas

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Arkansas

Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma

Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Nebraska

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

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Several other U.S. airports offer their own version of a gate pass for non-travelers to proceed through security; however, non-passengers cannot use TSA PreCheck lanes and must go through the main security checkpoint instead. Those airports include:

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)

San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

Tulsa International Airport (TUL)

John Wayne Airport (SNA) in California

Ontario International Airport (ONT) in California

Capital Region International Airport (LAN) in Michigan

Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) in Washington

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) in Louisiana

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Bottom line

TSA PreCheck lanes at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

The pilot Gateside by TSA PreCheck program has been rolled back to the original 13 participating airports, down from an expanded list of some 300 airports that were allowing members of TSA PreCheck to get passes through airport security even when they weren't traveling.

The program allows loved ones to accompany family members or friends to the gate even when they aren't flying themselves. It's a bit surprising that the expansion was pulled since the announcement garnered a lot of positive media attention for the government.

The TSA hasn't said why the expansion was scrapped, but still says more airports will be added in the coming months.

We'll see if that timeline sticks and will bring you updates as they come in.

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