TSA PreCheck can be incredibly valuable for frequent travelers. Expedited screening allows enrolled passengers to keep their shoes on and laptops in their bags at more than 200 airports around the US. The time savings and reduced hassle are worth the application fee to many travelers, especially those traveling with families.
If you have one of the many credit cards that’ll reimburse the application fee, it’s makes it an even clearer choice to register for either TSA PreCheck or to get PreCheck access through enrolling in Global Entry.
Years ago, TSA PreCheck was mostly limited to the major US airlines. However, the program has seen steady growth over the past few years to now include dozens of US and international airlines.
Over the weekend, five new airlines were added to the list of airlines participating in the TSA PreCheck program: Austrian Airlines, Interjet, PAL Express, Swoop, VivaAerobus. On Monday morning, a TSA press release confirmed that these five airlines have now been added to the PreCheck program.
With these additions, a total of 72 airlines now offer PreCheck to qualified passengers, including all of the major US carriers. Here’s a list of all participating airlines:
Aeromexico, Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Air Serbia, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Aruba Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Boutique Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Cape Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, China Airlines, Condor Airlines, Contour Aviation, Copa Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eastern Airlines, Edelweiss Air, Elite Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Flycana, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Icelandair, InterCaribbean Airways, Interjet, Japan Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Key Lime Air, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Miami Air International, Norwegian Air, PAL Express, Philippine Airlines, Porter Airlines, Qatar Airways, Scandinavian Airlines, Seaborne Airlines, Silver Airways, Singapore Airlines, Southern Airways Express, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Sunwing Airlines, Swift Air, Swiss International Air Lines, Swoop, TAP Air Portugal, Thomas Cook Airlines (Scan.), Thomas Cook Airlines (UK), Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, ViaAir, Virgin Atlantic, VivaAerobus, Volaris, WestJet, World Atlantic, Xtra Airways
Since that list can be overwhelming, here’s a quick reference by airline alliance:
- Star Alliance: Air Canada, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines
- SkyTeam: Aeromexico, Air France, China Airlines, Delta Air Lines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air
- Oneworld: American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways
Once you’re enrolled in TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, make sure to add your Trusted Traveler number to your airline profile, so you can score the benefits of PreCheck. Here’s a guide of how to do so for each of the PreCheck airlines.
