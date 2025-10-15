While credit card rewards programs regularly offer transfer bonuses to partner airline and hotel loyalty programs, this month has the most offers we have seen for some time.

At TPG, we usually don't recommend transferring your credit card rewards unless you have a specific and immediate use for them, even if there is a generous transfer bonus available. That's because these partner loyalty programs can, unfortunately, increase redemption costs, often without notice, and transfers from credit card programs to partner programs cannot be reversed.

To help you maximize the great transfer bonuses currently available, we've selected the best offers and found flights you can book right now at terrifically low rates.

All of these credit card currencies usually transfer at a 1:1 ratio to airline partner programs before any bonuses are applied. Most transfers are instant, but you should always check individual program guides for more details.

Book business-class flights to Turkey with Citi ThankYou Rewards points

Turkish Airlines' Miles&Smiles program offers business-class awards starting at just 65,000 miles one-way from the U.S. to Turkey. Typical one‑way taxes, fees and surcharges are about $220 when booking via Miles&Smiles.

Citi ThankYou Rewards is currently offering a generous 50% transfer bonus to the Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles program through Oct. 18, 2025. A 65,000‑mile business-class ticket, therefore, requires just 44,000 Citi ThankYou Rewards points with this transfer bonus (since points transfer in 1,000‑point increments).

At the time of publication, there's great availability from gateways like Los Angeles International Airport (LAX); Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD); New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK); Miami International Airport (MIA); Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C.; Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW); and more to Istanbul Airport (IST) from January to August 2026.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Book business-class flights to Europe with American Express Membership Rewards points

Air France-KLM's Flying Blue program uses dynamic pricing for award redemptions. Business-class flights from the United States to Europe usually start at 60,000 Flying Blue miles one-way. Taxes, fees and surcharges apply; expect to pay about $250 to Europe in business class.

American Express Membership Rewards is offering a 20% transfer bonus to Flying Blue through Oct. 31, 2025. When you take advantage of the bonus, a 60,000‑mile business award costs just 50,000 Amex Membership Rewards points.

There's excellent availability at the time of publication from U.S. airports like Orlando International Airport (MCO), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), JFK, ORD, and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and other European destinations from November 2025 to April 2026.

Although they're not officially listed as one of this month's Promo Rewards, Flying Blue has also quietly discounted flights from IAD to Europe in business class to start at just 45,000 miles right now. At that price, you would need just 38,000 American Express Membership Rewards points to fly KLM or Air France in business class to Europe, an exceptional deal on two quality airlines. (Note that Amex points must be transferred in multiples of 1,000.)

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Book economy flights to Spain with Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Another limited-time Iberia Club Avios sale has reduced the price of redemptions from the United States to Madrid to as low as 6,400 Iberia Club Avios one-way in basic economy (which only includes a carry-on and a personal item; a checked bag is available for purchase). Flights from the Northeast start at 6,400 Avios; flights to Madrid from MIA, LAX and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) start at only 8,000 Avios.

Book by Nov. 16 for travel through Dec. 31, 2025; taxes, fees and surcharges of about $90-$100 one-way vary depending on route.

The Chase Ultimate Rewards program is offering a 30% transfer bonus to Iberia Club through Oct. 31, 2025. That makes a 6,400‑Avios fare bookable with just 5,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points (you'll receive 6,500 Avios). For itineraries requiring 8,000 Iberia Club Avios, transfer 7,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

The best availability is from BOS, ORD, IAD and MIA to Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) for travel between now and the end of this year.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

Book Qatar Airways Qsuite flights to the Middle East and beyond with Chase Ultimate Rewards points

British Airways Club prices nonstop Qatar Airways Qsuite business-class flights from the U.S. to Doha's Hamad International Airport (DOH) from just 70,000 British Airways Avios one-way, plus taxes, fees and surcharges (expect around $250, depending on route and origin).

Chase Ultimate Rewards is offering a 30% transfer bonus to British Airways Club through Oct. 31, 2025. To fly to DOH in business class, transfer 54,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points to receive 70,200 British Airways Club Avios.

At the time of publication, there is solid availability from ATL, DFW, IAD, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), MIA and ORD to DOH in June and July 2026.

In practice, we consistently see better Qatar Airways Qsuite award availability through Avios programs like British Airways Club and especially Qatar Airways Privilege Club than through American Airlines AAdvantage. Qatar Airways Privilege Club may show even more availability for its own members than British Airways Club, so you may want to start there for the best results.

Although Qatar Airways Privilege Club is not a direct transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, if you can't find the Qsuite seats you want through British Airways Club, consider using the handy Avios transfer tool to move Avios from British Airways Club to Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

You can also fly to other destinations from the U.S. via DOH at great rates with a single ticket, such as to Dubai International Airport (DXB) for 75,000 Qatar Airways Privilege Club Avios, to Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) for 80,000 Avios, or to Velana International Airport (MLE) in the Maldives for 85,000 Avios one-way in business class plus taxes, fees and surcharges (all on off-peak dates, which vary depending on route).

With the 30% Chase transfer bonus, you'll need even fewer Ultimate Rewards points than these Avios prices listed.

QATAR AIRWAYS/FACEBOOK

Book economy flights to London with Citi ThankYou Rewards points

Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club program offers Saver reward seats with starting prices as low as 6,000 Virgin points one-way in economy from the Northeast to London, plus about $110 in taxes, fees and surcharges depending on route. Taxes, fees and surcharges are higher on departures from London due in part to the U.K. Air Passenger Duty.

The Citi ThankYou Rewards program has a 30% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club through Oct. 18, 2025. A 6,000‑point Saver seat can be booked by transferring 5,000 Citi ThankYou Rewards points (you'll receive 6,500 Virgin points).

While these Saver fares are not usually available within 30 days of departure, right now, there is excellent Saver availability from JFK, IAD and BOS to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) from mid-November 2025 to September 2026.

FAZON1/GETTY IMAGES

Book lie-flat seats to Peru with Citi ThankYou Rewards points

You can also take advantage of the Citi ThankYou Rewards program's 30% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club through Oct. 18, 2025, to book LATAM business-class seats for less.

There is outstanding availability right now to fly from JFK, ATL and MIA to Lima's Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) for 50,000 Virgin points one-way, plus about $55 in taxes and fees, from October 2025 to July 2026.

If you transfer Citi ThankYou Rewards points with the 30% bonus, you'll need just 39,000 credit card points to book these flights with Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club. This is a fantastic deal for lie-flat seats on flights of up to eight hours in length.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

This is an unusually strong month for generous transfer bonuses from the major transferable credit card currencies.

While we recommend finding the flights you want to book before initiating any transfers since transfers can't be reversed, now is a great time to consider a spontaneous trip for fewer credit card points than you thought you might need. Just be aware that some of these transfer bonuses are ending soon, and award availability can change quickly.

