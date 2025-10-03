If you're not starting your online purchases by going through a cash-back site, I can promise you that you're leaving some money on the table.

There are many shopping portals that let you earn rewards on your online purchases. While some portals award airline miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards points or American Express Membership Rewards points, TopCashback offers money back in the form of cash or gift cards.

Plus, it has one valuable feature that no other cash-back portal has: a "Highest Cash Back Guarantee." Right now, TopCashback is offering a $25 welcome bonus for new members, so it makes sense to try it out even if you decide it's not worth it long-term. As they say, every little bit helps.

Thankfully, getting extra rewards is as simple as a couple of extra clicks. Here's how to maximize your rewards with TopCashback and earn an easy $25 bonus when you earn your first $10 back.

Referral bonus: Earn $25 cash back when you earn your first $10 back with TopCashback

What is TopCashback?

MASKOT/GETTY IMAGES

TopCashback is an online shopping portal that partners with over 7,000 retailers, including big names like Adidas, Apple, eBay, Macy's and Sephora, as well as some travel brands, like Marriott, Vrbo and Hilton. You can use the portal to earn cash back on certain gift card purchases and place orders for curbside pickup.

TopCashback calls itself "the USA's most generous cash back website." That's because it passes 100% of the day-to-day commission from merchants on to members. The site explains that it makes money through advertisements and sponsored links labeled "zero cash back." Merchants also pay the site bonuses from time to time.

How to sign up for TopCashback

If you're not yet a member, now is the perfect time to join because TopCashback is offering a lucrative holiday deal. From now until Dec. 31, new members will receive a $25 welcome bonus when joining using this link and earning their first $10 of cash back.

Signing up for TopCashback is easy. Just head to the website, enter your email and choose a password. Once you've joined, you can immediately start earning on your online purchases and earn cash back for every friend you refer who completes their earning requirements.

Note that new members cannot earn this bonus when combined with freebie offers.

How to use TopCashback

TopCashback works just like any other online shopping portal once you have an account. Head to the site before making any online purchases.

TOPCASHBACK

There's a search box at the top, which you can use to search for the merchant you want to shop with. Then, click through to the retailer's site to complete the purchase.

TOPCASHBACK

When you click the "Get Cash Back" button next to a store, a new window or tab will open, indicating that you're being redirected to the merchant's website. You must complete your purchase in that window so that TopCashback can track how much you spent and reward you.

TOPCASHBACK

Alternatively, if you want to simplify your life, you could download TopCashback's browser extension.

It's available for Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox and automatically notifies you when you shop with a participating retailer. So, you'll need to click "Activate Now" to earn cash back instead of going through the main portal. It will also show you any coupons available for that site.

EXPEDIA

Transactions should appear on your earnings page within seven days. First, they'll appear as "Pending," meaning that your transaction has been recorded, but the retailer hasn't yet confirmed that all criteria for cash back have been met.

Then, your transaction will switch to "Confirmed" status within a month. The final step is to wait for your transaction to become "Payable." This usually occurs within a few weeks once the affiliate network invoices the retailer, though it can take up to 90 days.

TOPCASHBACK

You can claim your cash back at any time once it reaches payable status. TopCashback allows you to cash out through PayPal, automated clearing house transfer and a variety of gift card options with retailers such as Amazon, Disney and Sephora — though some merchants have minimum amounts for gift card rewards.

Unlike with some cash-back portals, there are no minimums to request a payout. You can usually get up to a 5% bonus when you request your payout as credit with certain merchants or as a Visa or American Express prepaid card.

TOPCASHBACK

Cash-back guarantee on TopCashback

TopCashback stands out from other online shopping portals because it offers a "Highest Cash Back Guarantee."

Plain and simple: If you find a better cash-back deal on another site, you can file a claim, and TopCashback will match the offer once it's been reviewed and approved. This is the only online shopping portal we know that offers a guarantee like this.

TOPCASHBACK

The higher rate must have been offered on the same day your transaction occurred. Also, TopCashback will only match cash-back rates from the following competitors:

BeFrugal

Capital One Shopping

GoCashBack

Honey

MaxRebates

Mr. Rebates

Rakuten

Tada

In other words, you can't match nonmonetary rewards, such as airline miles.

To file a claim, you must fill out a form via the customer service page. You must submit it within seven days of the transaction date, with the transaction visible in your account. Although there's no option to attach files to the initial claim form, TopCashback suggests retaining a timestamped screenshot of the higher offer.

TOPCASHBACK

Your best bet for maximizing this feature is to use a shopping portal aggregator like Cashback Monitor.

It allows you to search for retailers and see the earning rates you'd get across all applicable shopping portals. So, even if TopCashback isn't offering the highest rate, you'll be able to see who's offering a better rate to match it.

Important reminders when using TopCashback

Using TopCashback is relatively straightforward, but there are a few important things to keep in mind:

For TopCashback to track your shopping trips, you must have cookies enabled on your browser.

Only use promotions or promo codes found on the portal; if you use others, they may void your rewards.

Be sure to read the restrictions for each merchant. Many will not count gift cards as eligible purchases for earning bonuses, and others will exclude certain products.

Remember to pay with a rewards card that will offer the best earning rate on your purchase. Most online merchants don't fall into the traditional bonus categories, so you'll probably want to stick with a card that's good for everyday purchases.

For example, you can use the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card or Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and earn 2 miles per dollar on all purchases.

Also, remember that the "Highest Cash Back Guarantee" is only useful if you're trying to earn cash back. If you're flexible, you can sometimes get a greater return by going through a portal that earns points or miles — even if the earning rate is lower.

For instance, with Rakuten, you can opt to earn American Express Membership Rewards points instead of cash back. TPG values Amex points at 2 cents apiece as of October 2025, effectively doubling your return over the same cash back. If you had to choose between earning 3% cash back via TopCashback and earning 2 Amex points per dollar spent via Rakuten, you'd get a higher return with Rakuten if you value Amex points similarly to TPG.

CASHBACKMONITOR

Bottom line

You should always use a shopping portal when making online purchases.

If it's cash-back rewards you're after, TopCashback is a great tool to bookmark thanks to its "Highest Cash Back Guarantee." And until Dec. 31, new members will receive a $25 welcome bonus when they earn their first $10 of cash back.

