The top kid-friendly tourist destinations around the world
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Planning a vacation is no easy task, and deciding where you’re going to go and what you’re going to see can be even trickier when you’re traveling with kids. I’ve experienced firsthand just how much changes when your travels include toting a toddler around. But one of the most amazing aspects of having a child is seeing the world through his or her eyes. It’s cliche, sure, but that’s because it’s true.
To help families with the trip-planning process, Australian-based Budget Direct Travel Insurance did some digging and put together a comprehensive list (with neat maps, too) of the best tourist attractions for kids around the world according to TripAdvisor reviews.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Notable spots include Central Park in New York City, the Panama Canal, the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in South Africa. There are even a number of theme parks, museums and animal sanctuaries on the list.
In North America, for example, natural attractions including bays and beaches dominated the list. Across the pond in Europe, the map is a more varied mix of parks and gardens; museums and historic old towns; and waterfalls and lakes.
For travelers with their sights set on Australia, there’s an extra-detailed map of the Land Down Under that features more than 50 destinations (think: the Koala Hospital in New South Wales and the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum in Queensland).
There’s really something for every type of traveler. And the information they’ve provided is a great starting point if you’re looking to plan your next family vacation.
I visited Tikal in Guatemala nearly a decade ago, for example, and would love to take my 4-year-old daughter back. It’s a stunning archeological playground. And astoundingly, it’s estimated that only 15% of the ancient Mayan citadel has been excavated.
I’ve also been to Jardín Japonés (Buenos Aires Japanese Gardens) in Argentina, and can attest to the fact that it would be a fantastic place to spend an afternoon with a child. Considered one of the largest Japanese gardens outside Japan, little ones will love the whimsical sculptures, water features and, of course, the beautifully manicured gardens.
Related: The best credit cards for families
Even if you don’t find an attraction that fits your upcoming travels, the maps are great for inspiration. You could even sneak in a geography lesson if you decide to peruse them with your kids!
Have you taken your family to any of these spots? I know my list of travel “to-dos” just grew!
Featured image by WitR/Shutterstock.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.