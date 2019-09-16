This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In the market for a new car seat for your little one? You’re in luck, because Walmart just launched its car seat trade-in event in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.
As shared by Dan’s Deals, starting today through September 30, you can bring in any old car seat to a participating Walmart store and receive a $30 Walmart gift card. That’s right, you can clear out old gear from that garage or basement and get rewarded!
That’s a good deal by itself since little ones outgrow car seats, or the seats simply expire after about six years from the date of manufacture. What makes this deal even better is that Walmart actually sells one of the car seats on TPG‘s list of the best car seats for travel (the Cosco Scenera), starting around $40. With a $30 trade-in gift card in hand, you’ll pay about $10 to $15 (give or take a few bucks for taxes) for a brand-new car seat that’s pretty great for travel since it is so lightweight.
Here are the details:
- Limit of two trade-ins per household
- Booster seats aren’t eligible
- Walmart gift cards never expire and can be used in-store or online
This event is in partnership with TerraCycle, a company that works with major manufacturers and retailers to recycle “difficult-to-recycle” products. So, if you’re trading in an expired car seat, for example, you don’t have to worry about it being passed along to anyone else or just junking up landfills. The old seats will be recycled, not resold.
Featured image by Alina Reynbakh/Shutterstock
