TPG’s top 20 destinations for 2020, a bed bug nightmare and more
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
We’re calling it: The 20 hottest destinations of 2020
Here are TPG’s best predictions for the new decade’s top destinations. Are any of them on your bucket list?
Nightmare: We caught bed bugs staying at a nice hotel
TPG’s Summer Hull and her family stayed at a nice hotel this summer that left them with some very nasty souvenirs — for months. Here’s how you can learn from her ordeal so you never have to go through such a harrowing experience.
Watch: This mom has no idea her son is piloting her flight
Michael Lowe doesn’t often lie to his parents or make his mom cry. But when he does, it’s for a good reason.
What was flying like 20 years ago?
Everyone was prepping for Y2K, flights were 30% pricier and there were a lot more opportunities to fly the Queen of the Skies.
Here’s how to book “reverse” flights to save on airfare
This little trick could save you hundreds.
Here’s what it was like to stay at Disney World’s first all-new resort in 7 years
The Disney World Riviera Resort is sure to please both adults and children alike.
Airline elite status matches and challenges for 2020
Wanna keep your travel perks? TPG Loyalty and Engagement Editor Richard Kerr helps you explore your options.
Here’s why I skip the airport lounge and go straight to the gate
TPG analyst Zach Griff has plenty of elite status. Here’s why he doesn’t care about lounge access any more.
Here’s how a $200 insurance plan gave me almost $1,300 to spend in Italy
Here’s everything you need to know about purchasing a travel insurance plan.
Capt. Beverley Bass: American aviation heroine
This is the story of a woman who wouldn’t take “No” for an answer.
Talking Points: “The world’s most powerful flight attendant”
Learn all about the world of flight attendants by tuning in for this episode of TPG’s podcast Talking Points.
