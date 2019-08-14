This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Millions of passengers take to the skies every single day around the globe. If you have ever wondered which of those routes are making the most cash for the airlines you’re in luck.
OAG has released its newest numbers for the top 10 revenue routes for airlines for 2019. Topping the list once again this year is British Airways’ route between London Heathrow and New York JFK, which OAG estimates produces more than $1 billion in revenue. The route is the only one on the list to surpass the $1 billion mark, according to OAG’s analysis.
One interesting note in the numbers is while Oneworld and The Star Alliance have and equal number of spots on the overall top 10 list, not a single SkyTeam airline is in the mix.
As you might imagine the US transcontinental flights between the New York and the west coast feature in the top 10 as well with both American and United featured on overall the list. When you look at North America specifically flights from the New York City area seven of the top ten spots are city pairs that include that region.
Overall the top 10 routes are the same as they were last year, with the only differences being actual revenue. With numbers like this, it’s easy to see why airlines protect certain routes. It also underscores why slots at London’s Heathrow airport are some of the most expensive on earth and are exceedingly difficult to come by for airlines.
Featured Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/The Points Guy
