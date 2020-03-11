The best credit cards to use for food delivery services
In an increasingly competitive environment, rewards credit cards lately have gotten remarkably diverse. Nearly every new card that launches seems to be targeted at a specific demographic or type of traveler. One of the interesting (and lucrative) outcomes has been that more rewards credit cards are offering more bonus earning opportunities in more purchase categories than ever before. There are literally dozens of credit cards that now earn multiple points per dollar on things such as travel purchases, office supplies and telecommunications, at grocery stores, or on gas purchases, to name just a few.
Among the new bonus categories that are quickly emerging are food delivery services such as DoorDash and UberEATS. The products in this type of bonus category typically earn cardmembers several points or miles per dollar at restaurants, too, making them great choices for foodies in general.
If ordering in is a particularly strong spending category of yours, here are seven excellent cards that should help you maximize your deliveries with discounts, bonus earning, or both.
Best Cards for Food Delivery
|Food delivery benefit
|Annual fee
|Welcome offer
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|$60 back in 2020, and $60 in 2021 on DoorDash
Free DashPass (waived delivery fees)
3x per $1 on dining
|$550
|50,000 points after you spend $4K in the first three months
|American Express® Gold Card
| $10 per month back on Grubhub, Seamless, or Boxed
4x per $1 on dining
|$250 (see rates and fees)
|35,000 points after you spend $4K in the first three months
|Uber Credit Card
|5% back on UberEATS
3% back at restaurants
|$0
|$100 Uber Cash after you spend $500 in the first 90 days
|Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
|4% back on dining, including food delivery
|$0 the first year, then $95
|$300 back after you spend $3K in the first three months
|Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card
|Up to 5.25% back on dining, including delivery, on up to $2,500 per quarter
|$0
|$200 back after you spend $1K in the first 90 days
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|3% back on dining, including delivery
|$0
|$200 back after you spend $1K in the first three months
|Citi Prestige® Card
|$5 off $25 Postmates orders
5% back on Boxed
|$495
|50,000 points after you spend $4K in the first three months
Restaurant Restrictions
Before we get into the details on each card, it’s worth noting that some of these cards offer dining bonuses that are supposed to exclude food delivery services. In practice, however, these services often still code as dining or food merchants, and thus earn bonus points.
For instance, Chase defines its dining category thus: “Restaurant category merchants’ primary business is sit-down or eat-in dining, including fast food restaurants and fine dining establishments….Bakeries, caterers, gift card and delivery service merchants will not be included in this category unless the merchant has set up such purchases to be classified in the restaurant category.”
That is why the Chase Sapphire Reserve earns a 3x dining bonus on orders from Postmates, Grubhub, UberEATS and DoorDash. Your results may vary by card and delivery service, though.
The Cards
Chase Sapphire Reserve
In addition to recently raising its annual fee, Chase’s popular premium card also enhanced its benefits with new DoorDash perks.
Food delivery benefits: Cardholders who register their Chase Sapphire Reserve with DoorDash and use it to pay for orders are eligible to receive up to $120 in statement credits on deliveries – $60 in 2020, and $60 in 2021. Cardholders can also register for free DashPass membership for up to two years, which normally costs $9.99 per month and includes lower service fees, plus free delivery, on orders of $12 or more. The card also earns 3x points per dollar on dining, which includes not just restaurants but also food delivery orders from services including DoorDash, GrubHub and Seamless.
Welcome offer: Earn 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of account opening.
Annual fee: $550
Other perks: The Chase Sapphire Reserve bestows a bevy of benefits including $300 in annual statement credits toward travel purchases, Priority Pass lounge access and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee refund every four years. In addition to dining, it also earns 3x Ultimate Rewards points per dollar on a broad range of travel purchases. For more information, read our Chase Sapphire Reserve Review.
American Express® Gold Card
After expanding its dining category bonus last year, this card became one of the best all-around choices for foodies.
Food delivery benefits: Cardholders are now eligible for up to $10 in statement credits each month when they pay with the Amex Gold Card at participating dining partners, including Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, some Shake Shack locations and Boxed. That’s up to $120 in value per year. It also earns 4x points per dollar at restaurants worldwide, which includes some food delivery service orders.
Welcome offer: Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on your new card in your first three months of card membership.
Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees)
Other perks: This card now earns 4x Membership Rewards points per dollar at restaurants worldwide, as well as on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year at U.S. supermarkets. Members earn 3x points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. The card comes with up to $100 in statement credits toward airline incidental fees such as baggage charges and seat assignments on a qualifying airline that the cardholders designate each year. For more information, read our Amex Gold Card Review.
Uber Credit Card
If you’re a frequent user of Uber’s various services, this card’s rate of return on UberEATS spending is hard to beat.
Food delivery benefits: Cardmembers receive 5% back in Uber Cash on UberEATS as well on Uber and JUMP.
Welcome offer: Earn $100 in Uber Cash after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 90 days.
Annual fee: $0
Other perks: This card is one of the best all-around cash-back earners, especially considering it doesn’t charge an annual fee. It racks up 3% back in Uber Cash on restaurants, bars, hotels and airfare, so it’s a solid option for travel purchases. You just have to be willing to redeem your cash for Uber purchases. Among its other standout benefits is mobile phone protection against damage or theft at up to $600 per claim with a $25 deductible, and two claims per 12-month period. For more information, read our Uber Credit Card Review.
Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
Don’t forget about this cash-back card from Capital One, which offers bonuses on both dining and entertainment. This card was offering free Postmates Unlimited membership last year, but that partnership was not extended.
Food delivery benefits: This card earns a solid 4% cash back on dining, which includes most food delivery services.
Welcome offer: Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within three months from account opening.
Annual fee: $0 the first year, $95 after.
Other perks: Cardholders earn 4% back on entertainment, including tickets to movies, sporting events, concerts, theater and amusement parks, among other venues (through May 2020, you also get 8% back on tickets booked through Vivid Seats). The card earns 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% on everything else. For more information, read our Capital One Savor Chase Rewards Credit Card Review. You might also be interested in the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card, which earns unlimited 3% back on entertainment and dining but does not have an annual fee.
Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card
You can maximize this card’s earning if you’re a Preferred Rewards banking customer.
Food delivery benefits: This card earns 3% cash back on your category of choice each billing statement. One of the eligible categories is dining, which includes many food delivery services. However, if you’re a Preferred Rewards member with Bank of America, you can juice your earning up to another 75%, which means you could get up to 5.25% cash back on these purchases.
Welcome offer: Get a $200 cash rewards bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. New cardholders are also eligible for 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. After that, your APR will be 15.49% to 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness when you open your account.
Annual fee: $0
Other perks: This card’s other potential 3% categories include gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores and home improvement or furnishings. It earns 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then 1% everywhere else. Just note that you can only earn the 3% and 2% bonuses back on the first $2,500 in your combined spending each quarter. Depending on your overall account balances with Bank of America, if you are a Preferred Rewards member, you get 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means up to 5.25% back on the 3% category you choose and up to 3.5% on the 2% category. For more information, read our Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card Review.
Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
You don’t have to pay an annual fee to enjoy bonus earning on dining with this card.
Food delivery benefits: Earn 3x points per dollar on eating out and “ordering in,” including most delivery services.
Welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first three months – worth $200 in cash-back redemptions. New cardholders also receive 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, the variable APR will be 14.99% to 26.99%. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee.
Annual fee: $0
Other perks: This card makes the cut because, in addition to its food-focused benefits, it also earns 3% back at gas stations, on ride hailing services and transit, at hotels, homestays, car rentals and popular streaming services, then 1% back on everything else. That low intro APR might also be worth it to some folks who need to carry a balance for a bit. For more information, read our Wells Fargo Propel Amex Review.
Citi Prestige
You’ll want to stick to Postmates, thanks to this card’s World Elite Mastercard benefits.
Food delivery benefits: Last year, World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard introduced a few new card benefits including $5 off Postmates orders of $25 or more, which should normally wipe out any delivery fee charged on your purchases. It also accrues 5% Boxed Cash Rewards for future orders on wholesale pantry items, snacks and more through Boxed, which is an online wholesale retailer.
Welcome offer: Earn 50,000 bonus ThankYou Rewards points after you spend $4,000 within the first three months of account opening.
Annual fee: $495
Other perks: Although it did cut many of its travel and purchase protections, Citi’s top-shelf travel card is still jam-packed with perks. It earns 5x points per dollar on air travel and restaurants (although food delivery orders are supposed to be excluded, according to comments on several forums, they usually still get the 5x bonus). It earns 3x at hotels and cruise lines, and 1x everywhere else. The card offers a fourth night free on up to two hotel bookings per year and will refund you for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application once every five years. It also offers Priority Pass Select lounge access and up to $250 in travel credits annually. As part of its new World Elite Mastercard benefits, it confers a $10 Lyft credit for every five rides taken in a calendar month and cell phone protection, among other perks.
Don’t forget, the reason this card made our list was because of its Mastercard Postmates benefit. You might have any number of other World Mastercards or World Elite Mastercards that also bestow such a benefit, such as the Citi Premier℠ Card, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®, or the JetBlue Plus Card. For more information, read our Citi Prestige Credit Card Review.
Bottom line
These options are some of the best credit cards with bonuses and discounts specifically for food delivery services. However, many credit cards that offer bonuses on dining also include such services within that broader earning category. Be sure to check if your card does so, and if so, use it for ordering in to maximize your points haul.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold card, please click here.
Featured image courtesy of Uber.
