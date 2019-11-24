Winter storm could potentially snarl Thanksgiving travel, flight waivers issued
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snowfall in and around Denver Monday night into Tuesday, and the storm is likely to disrupt travel for those starting their Thanksgiving weekend a little early.
The storm is expected to dump about a foot of snow in the Denver area, with blizzard conditions predicted to make travel difficult or impossible on Tuesday morning.
Ahead of the weather, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines have all issued waivers for passengers whose travel may be affected.
United is waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers booked to travel through Denver on Nov. 26. Those passengers must have booked their tickets by Nov. 22 and their new flights must take place by Nov. 29.
Southwest’s policy covers travelers planning to transit through Denver on Nov. 25 or 26. The airline is warning that flights to the city may be disrupted, diverted or canceled, and affected travelers can rebook or travel standby using the same city pairs within 14 days of their original booking.
Frontier is allowing any passengers traveling through Denver or Colorado Springs, Colorado on Nov. 26 to rebook their itinerary once, so long as the original ticket was purchased on or by Nov. 25 and the new flights take place by Dec. 18. The airline has also advised customers whose flights are canceled that they may apply for a refund.
If your travel plans this week involve Colorado, make sure to keep in touch with your carrier about possible disruptions and check out TPG’s guide for what to do in the event of a flight disruption.
