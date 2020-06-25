Temperature screenings coming to U.S. airports now including LAX
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) installed temperature screening stations within the Tom Bradley International Terminal on Tuesday, as part of a larger effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“A world-class airport isn’t defined just by our historic investments in a reimagined LAX and an improved traveling experience. It’s also about world-class safety,” Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday in a press conference. “This project … will help keep travelers healthy and set a new industry standard.”
The thermal cameras help quickly identify travelers with elevated body temps of 100.4 or higher, and are located by the main entrance on the departures level, as well as within the terminal near certain international arrival checkpoints. Participation is optional, and signs will alert passengers before they pass the thermal cameras. Travelers who wish to opt out have the option of taking a different path that doesn’t pass the screening checkpoints.
Travelers identified with temps of 100.4 or higher will be asked to submit to a second, manual screening by a medical professional stationed near the camera using a handheld, no-contact thermometer. If the second reading also shows an elevated temperature, departing travelers will be advised to return home and avoid traveling, while incoming travelers may be referred to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) staff on site.
The mayor’s office stressed that thermal camera temperature screenings will not replace existing safety measures, and the cameras will not store, transmit or share any data or images taken. Other LAX initiatives include signs directing travelers to practice social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and wash their hands frequently. The airport has also increased deep cleaning throughout the airport focusing on “high touch” areas, and installed more than 250 hand sanitizer stations.
LAX is the third busiest airport in the world by arrivals and departures, with more than 88 million travelers passing through in 2019. LAX earned fifth place on TPG’s list of airports with the best amenities in 2019.
Featured image courtesy Los Angeles World Airports.
