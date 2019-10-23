Targeted: Earn up to 160,000 points with the Chase Ink Business Preferred
For a long time now, the largest welcome bonus available in the Chase Ultimate Rewards family hasn’t belonged to the premium Chase Sapphire Reserve®, but rather to the Chase Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card, the most valuable of Chase’s family of Ink credit cards for small businesses. The standard bonus offer has been 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points (worth $1,600 based on TPG’s latest valuations) after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Now, Doctor of Credit is reporting that a new targeted offer for twice that amount has gone out to select customers via snail mail.
Customers who are targeted (receiving a letter from Chase with a unique offer invitation number), will be able to earn up to 160,000 Ultimate Rewards points after completing two tiers of spending:
- Earn 80,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months
- Earn an additional 80,000 points after spending $50,000 within the first six months
Of course, not every business will be able to hit that $50,000 threshold, but if you can, this is one of the best offers on the market, and even more valuable than the up to 200,000 mile bonus on the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business, which also requires the same $50,000 in spending in six months.
The Ink Preferred comes with a very reasonable $95 annual fee and some strong business-friendly bonus categories to help you keep racking up points long after you’ve earned and redeemed your initial sign-up bonus. It earns 3x Ultimate Rewards points per dollar (a 6% return based on TPG’s valuations) on your first $150,000 in combined annual spending across the following categories:
- Travel, including airfare, hotels, rental cards, train tickets and taxis
- Shipping purchases
- Internet, cable and phone services
- Advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines
On the redemption side, your points can be transferred to Chase’s 10 airline and three hotel transfer partners. Similar to the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, you’ll get a 25% bonus when redeeming your points directly through the Chase travel portal, giving you a minimum redemption value of 1.25 cents per point. The Ink Preferred also comes with a number of business- and travel-related perks, including cell phone protection, primary car rental insurance, trip delay, interruption and cancellation insurance and more.
Further Reading: Chase Ink Business cards showdown: Cash vs. Unlimited vs. Preferred
Bottom line
This offer is highly targeted and requires a unique invitation code in order to apply, so most people won’t be able to take advantage of it. However, let this serve as a good reminder that it’s always worth reading through your snail mail or emails, especially when it’s coming from a credit card issuer, airline or hotel that may be offering you the chance to earn bonus miles.
