If you’re considering signing up for a new Delta card, you may want to check your email to see if you’ve been targeted for an elevated welcome bonus for the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express.
I received an email from Delta with the offer, which directed me to a webpage where I entered my SkyMiles number. I was offered a 70,000-point welcome bonus after spending $2,000 in three months, with a $50 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in same timeframe. Delta SkyMiles are worth 1.2 cents each, making this increased bonus worth $840, according to TPG’s most recent valuations.
Remember that this appears to be targeted and is subject to change at anytime — no one else in the TPG office, for instance, appears to have been targeted.
Note that the current public offer is 30,000 miles after spending $1,000 within the first three months and a $50 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months.
The card has a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) that’s waived the first year and offers perks such as a first bag checked free on Delta flights and Main Cabin 1 priority boarding. You’ll also earn 2X points on Delta purchases and 1X on all other purchases, with no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees). The Gold Delta Amex also carries travel protections like secondary collision damage waiver, lost baggage reimbursement and travel accident insurance, as well as purchase protection benefits like extended warranty and return protection.
The card offers a Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) waiver after spending $25,000 during the calendar year. This is a nice perk if you’re thinking about going for Silver, Gold or Platinum Delta elite status.
If you are targeted, we wouldn’t suggest you wait to apply as this offer expires September 18!
