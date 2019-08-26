This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi’s offering a new promotion for select credit card holders that’s great for those who do any sort of online shopping through PayPal.
Here’s how it works.
You’ll earn a $20 statement credit after spending $120 or more on PayPal purchases between today and October 25. If you’re having something shipped, note that the credit may not post until then.
Several TPG staffers were targeted for similar offers on the Citi Dividend, Citi Prestige® Card and Citi Preferred cards.
For instance, TPG’s Josh Leibner was targeted for 15% back (up to $20) on PayPal purchases on the Citi Prestige. He’d have to spend $134 through PayPal to max out the deal.
Just make sure you to link the offer to your card and read the terms to know how much you have to spend to trigger the statement credit. Since PayPal is accepted at many online retailers (think Best Buy, Adidas, Ikea, Hotels.com, etc.) as a form of payment, you should be able to take advantage of this deal relatively easily.
Unfortunately, peer-to-peer transactions are ineligible for the deal. You’ll need to add your Citi card to your PayPal account and then check-out with PayPal at an eligible retailer and select your Citi card for the transaction.
Keep in mind that Citi is removing many travel and price protections from most — if not all — of its cards in the coming weeks. Perks such as Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection, Baggage Delay and Lost Baggage Protection, Citi Price Rewind, 90 Day Return Protection and many others will be discontinued Sept. 22, 2019.
