TAP Air Portugal is launching a new economy class booking option that it hopes will bridge the gap between that cabin and business class.

The carrier will launch its new cabin design this summer on long-haul flights operated by its A330 and A321LR aircraft, TAP said in a statement. The cabin will feature 12 "neighbor-free seats" (think: blocked middle seats) between its business class and economy cabins.

Carlos Antunes, TAP's director for the Americas, described the move as an effort "to innovate our services to meet our guests' needs for premium travel experiences in each cabin."

Economy travelers who book in the blocked-seat row will also have the chance to choose between two premium hot meals, the ability to pre-select their meal up to 24 hours in advance, an amenity kit, a premium pillow and "enhanced" headphones. These travelers will also have access to premium check-in, priority baggage, fast-track security and priority boarding.

The new ticket option will come with flexible rebooking and refund conditions as well as the chance to earn bonus miles on TAP's Miles&Go program. The program is connected to both Star Alliance and several hotel partners, including Marriott Bonvoy and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

This new seating option will aim to bridge the gap between business class (which includes a lie-flat seats on the airline's A330 and A321LR fleets and meals served on Portuguese porcelain) and its economy cabin. However, it won't offer a brand-new seat to get excited about.

Where they fly

Based out of Lisbon, TAP operates several flights between Europe and the U.S. It flies to 10 airports across North America, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Miami International Airport (MIA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Dulles International Airport (IAD).

TAP also opened its first U.S. airport lounge earlier this year in Miami in partnership with fellow Star Alliance member Avianca.

TAP said all U.S. routes are served by the carrier's A330 and A321LR aircraft, so it shouldn't be hard to find the premium cabin option when it comes into service.

Bottom line

This new cabin option offers a balance between a higher-end business class experience and a more bare-bones economy one, but still just features a blocked seat design. While the price of the premium seat was not immediately clear, the chance to earn more miles on each flight could make the added cost worth it in the end.

