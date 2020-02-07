You may be able to fly from New York City to London in 5 hours this weekend
You win some, you lose some.
There’s a 200-mile-per-hour jet stream over the Atlantic Ocean that will propel a strong storm toward Ireland and the United Kingdom this weekend, according to Weather.com. The system, named Storm Ciara, will bring strong winds — up to 70 mph — and rain to the region late Saturday night into Sunday. It will then make its way to other parts of Europe on Monday. Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as the northern regions of France, Germany and Denmark, could be hit the hardest.
A yellow National Severe Weather warning for wind has been issued by the U.K. Met Office, warning travelers about potential delays to road, rail, ferry and air transportation, according to The Sun. So if you have U.K.- or Europe-bound travel plans, keep an eye out for delays or cancellations.
But it’s possible the storm will actually be good news for travelers.
The World Meteorology Organization defines a jet stream as, “A strong, narrow current … characterized by strong vertical and lateral wind shears ….” Jet streams flow from west to east, which is why flights from Europe to North America take longer than those heading in the opposite direction. Pilots can take advantage of jet streams by flying as close to the center of the stream as possible.
Remember that Virgin Atlantic flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LHR) that flew over 800 mph back in 2019? Thank the jet stream for that.
A similar phenomenon is expected to happen this weekend. Here’s what happens: Most commercial aircraft fly at jet stream level. Most planes fly approximately 550 mph (without wind), so the jet stream helps eastbound flights fly faster — occasionally shaving an hour off your flight. This time around, though, the rare 200 mph tailwind will speed them up even more so.
We’re willing to bet you could fly from New York City to London in about five hours. Who needs supersonic flights when you have wind?
No such luck if you’re flying in the opposite direction, though. Instead, since your plane will be fighting headwinds, expect your flight to be longer than normal.
Like we said: You win some, you lose some.
