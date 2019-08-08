This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.
Or at least, it is at Starbucks.
What we mean is — Starbucks is having another happy hour promotion. This time it’s a buy-one-get-one-free deal on iced beverages. Today only (Thursday, Aug. 8), you can get an additional cold brew, Refreshers, iced coffee, iced macchiatos and more with your purchase. But keep in mind — the deal is only applicable after 2pm on grande or larger drinks at participating Starbucks locations.
Redeeming your free Starbucks drink is easy. Just download the Starbucks app (if you don’t already have it) and check your inbox. The offer should be waiting there for you to use. For this specific promotion, you don’t need to be a rewards member. But if you are, it definitely can’t hurt to get your star count up.
You should also double down on your Starbucks purchase by using the right credit card. Currently, American Express has a new promotion that offers up to 15% off for targeted cardholders through Amex Offers. For example, some TPG staffers have an Amex Offer on the Amex Everyday for 15% back as a statement credit on a Starbucks purchase (up to $5). On the American Express® Gold Card — which already offers 4x points on dining — some are seeing an Amex Offer for 10% back on purchases, up to $5.
You can learn more about the Starbucks Credit Card here and enjoy making a friend or coworker’s day by picking up an extra iced beverage at no cost to you.
Featured image by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images.
