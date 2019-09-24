This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Slovenian flag carrier Adria Airways has announced that it will suspend operations Sept. 24-25 due to cash flow difficulties. The Star Alliance carrier operates a fleet of 20 narrowbody aircraft to 19 destinations across Europe, including Amsterdam, Paris and Zurich from its hub in Ljubljana, Slovenia. As a Star Alliance airline, Adria allowed accrual and spending of United Airlines miles on its fllights.
The news was announced late Monday following the highly publicized suspension of operations by Thomas Cook, meaning two European airlines suspended all flights on the same day.
The airline’s financial situation worsened significantly late last week as two of its Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft were repossessed by lessor AeroCentury due to “substantial lease payment defaults”, according to a press release. Adria Airways’ management insists the suspension is temporary and is intensively searching for potential investors. The airline is owned by private investment fund 4K Invest, which sold its airline assets and has been using leased aircraft to operate flights.
Passengers travelling on Adria on Tuesday and Wednesday this week are instructed to contact Adria sales offices to reschedule flights, noting the airline intends to operate flights as normal from Thursday onwards. However, this is subject to change.
Featured photo courtesy of Riik@mctr/Flickr.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.