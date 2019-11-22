Spirit Airlines will offer flights from West Virginia to Orlando
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Spirit Airlines will connect its base in Orlando to West Virginia next year, offering nonstop service between the state capital of Charleston and the home of Disney World.
The ultra-low-cost carrier will offer thrice-weekly service between Charleston’s Yeager Airport (CRW) and Orlando (MCO) starting Feb. 14, 2020, the Charleston airport said Tuesday. Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Airbus A320 jets.
“We’re excited to bring new nonstop service to Orlando, connecting West Virginia to the Theme Park Capital of the World,” John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit, said in a statement. “Spirit’s new flights will help more families save money on travel to spend more on their dream vacation.”
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The airline already offers seasonal summer service between Charleston and Myrtle Beach (MYR), according to Cirium schedules.
One other airline already flies between West Virginia and greater Orlando. Allegiant flies from Huntington’s Tri-State Airport, about 60 miles from Charleston, to Orlando’s secondary Sanford airport (SFB). Sanford is farther than MCO from Orlando and most of the region’s main attractions.
As for Charleston, AirTran Airways was the last airline to fly nonstop to Orlando, Cirium shows. AirTran, which merged with Southwest Airlines in 2010 and operated its last flight in 2014, served the route from 2009 to 2012.
Orlando is Spirit’s second largest base after its home at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Cirium schedules show. The carrier serves 45 cities from Orlando, where it established a base last December.
Spirit plans to add several new cities to its network as it grows capacity by 17-19% year-over-year in 2020, executives have said. That growth will be fueled by the delivery of 21 A320neo aircraft and potentially more A320s that it may lease.
Related: Spirit Airlines plans for ‘several new cities’ next year
Featured image courtesy of Airbus.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.