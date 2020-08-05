With new Spirit Airlines 5x miles promo, you can earn an award flight on 1 paid flight
In the past week, we’ve seen an uptick of travel companies seemingly ready to try and stimulate travel with various deals and offers. And while the number of travelers flying in the U.S. has been on the rise for months, fall is just around the corner. With it typically comes a drop-off in leisure travel, even during normal times.
So now, it’s Spirit Airlines that is taking a swing at the plate with a promotion that will award five times the normal number of Spirit miles for those who fly Spirit. This promotion requires eligible tickets to be purchased from now until Aug. 18 and is valid for travel dates from Aug. 18 to Feb. 9, 2021. Spirit has told TPG that no registration is required for this deal, just Free Spirit membership and your loyalty number attached to the reservation.
On a normal day, Spirit still awards redeemable miles based on distance flown. Regular members usually earn 0.5 redeemable miles per mile flown, while Spirit credit cardholders and elites earn 1 redeemable mile for every 1 mile flown. With this promo, regular members earn 2.5 redeemable miles, while elites and cardholders earn 5 miles for every 1 mile flown.
At 5x miles, this means that a paid flight as short as 500 miles in distance can earn a Spirit credit cardholder or elite an award flight of up to 1,249 flown miles when award prices are at their lowest (2,500 Spirit miles).
Awards for non-cardholders start at 10,000 Spirit miles. Those members would need to fly 4,000 miles (or roughly one cross-country round-trip to earn a 10,000-mile award ticket). This is one of the reasons why it makes sense to have the Spirit credit card if you are going to be a Spirit regular.
Just keep in mind that Spirit miles expire after three months of no activity in your account, so don’t let them sit without adding to your stash of miles or you’ll lose them all.
If it is again time for you to take the sky on Spirit, be sure and take advantage of this promo to quadruple the number of miles you can earn. Also, take the time to brush-up on Spirit’s new tighter mask rules and consider buying up to that Big Front Seat if you want a little more breathing room. That may turn out to be the perfect opportunity to put to use some of those 2020 airline fee credits you might still have sitting around.
