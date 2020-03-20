Southwest extends expiration date on some flight credit vouchers to Summer 2021
The most flexible airline in the business has gotten even more generous. As Southwest fans know, the airline allows unlimited changes and fee-free cancellations on all itineraries, even non-refundable flights; travelers just have to pay the difference. For canceled flights, the value of the ticket gets rolled into future flight credit, which Southwest calls travel funds.
Travel funds expiring between March 1 and May 31, 2020 will now have a new expiration date of June 30, 2021, while all new travel funds created between March 1 and May 31, 2020, will also have an updated expiration date of June 30, 2021.
Travel fund expiration dates will take a few weeks to update within the Southwest database.
The airline also announced several updates for flights that are canceled due to COVID-19 travel bans. The airline will either allow customers to reschedule their trips, or to cancel their tickets for future travel credit. Non-refundable ‘Wanna Get Away’ tickets cannot be refunded for cash. Current destinations impacted by the mandatory cancellations include the Grand Cayman, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica, although the list will likely grow as time progresses.
For now, travelers impacted by domestic route cancellations can rebook, accept travel credit valid through June 2021, or request a cash refund although this policy is subject to change.
Featured photo courtesy of Denver International Airport.
