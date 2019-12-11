Southwest Airlines adds 10 new routes in summer schedule rollout
Southwest Airlines will add 10 new routes across several of its busiest bases as part of its summer schedule roll out.
The low-cost carrier revealed three new daily routes from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and two from Atlanta (ATL) on Wednesday as the airline extended its booking schedule through Aug. 10.
Southwest also will add new weekend-only routes from Nashville (BNA) and Houston Hobby (HOU) and add a Saturday-only nonstop between Kansas City, Missouri, and Charleston, South Carolina.
All of the new routes will be seasonal.
Southwest’s new service from Atlanta will be to Charleston, South Carolina (CHS); Norfolk, Virginia; and Panama City, Florida. Southwest will compete head-to-head with Delta Air Lines on all three routes.
From BWI, Southwest will add flights to Pensacola, Florida, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The carrier will offer daily service on all five of those routes starting June 7.
The new destinations come as Southwest ramps up its presence in both cities.
At BWI, Southwest says its summer schedule will grow to a peak of 248 weekday departures, “the most departures the carrier has ever offered Baltimore travelers,” according to the airline. Baltimore was Southwest’s fifth-busiest airport by passengers in 2018. In Atlanta, Southwest’s weekday schedule will grow to a peak of 135 departures.
Elsewhere, Southwest is adding five seasonal weekend-only routes across its schedule.
Three of those will come from Nashville (BNA), where Southwest will begin Saturday-only service to Portland – both Maine and Oregon – and San Juan in Puerto Rico. Flights begin June 13.
There’s also one new international route, which will come from Houston Hobby (HOU). Saturday-only flights to Nassau in the Bahamas begin June 13.
And the airline will add a new Saturday-only route between Kansas City (MCI), Missouri and Charleston (CHS) in South Carolina.
A full list of the new seasonal routes is below.
DAILY ROUTES
Atlanta
Charleston, South Carolina (seasonal daily service begins June 7)
Norfolk, Virginia (seasonal daily service begins June 7)
Panama City, Florida (seasonal daily service begins June 7)
Baltimore/Washington
Pensacola, Florida (seasonal daily service begins June 7)
Tulsa, Oklahoma (seasonal daily service begins June 7)
WEEKEND-ONLY ROUTES
Houston Hobby
Nassau, Bahamas (seasonal Saturday-only service begins June 13)
Nashville
Portland, Maine (seasonal Saturday-only service begins June 13)
Portland, Oregon (seasonal Saturday-only service begins June 13)
San Juan, Puerto Rico (seasonal Saturday-only service begins June 13))
Kansas City
Charleston, South Carolina (seasonal Saturday-only service begins June 13)
