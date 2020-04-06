Some Hilton Aspire cardholders are automatically receiving their $250 resort credit
As the coronavirus continues to suppress demand for travel around the globe, many award travelers with premium credit cards find themselves in a difficult position. Much of the value proposition surrounding the explosion of the premium card market is based on the idea of paying hefty annual fees up front and slowly recouping that value through statement credits and other travel and lifestyle perks. With much of the travel industry grinding to a halt, those perks and credits are getting harder to use.
We’ve already seen Chase take preemptive action here by offering select Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders a $100 statement credit to offset the amount by which the annual fee was increased earlier this year. Now reports indicate that American Express is taking a similar approach.
$250 statement credit for Aspire cardholders
A number of Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card customers have been automatically awarded their up to $250 annual Hilton resort credit, even if they haven’t stayed at a participating property this year. Not all accounts have received the credit yet, so it’s unclear whether this is a targeted promotion or if Amex will be rolling this out to more accounts over time based on when the account anniversary is.
With experts around the globe urging people to cancel all nonessential travel and many hotels shuttered due to local regulations or lack of demand, it’s inadvisable and in some cases impossible for Aspire cardholders to use their resort credit. This annual up to $250 statement credit is one of the card’s most compelling perks, and a quick way to recoup part of the $450 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Bottom line
Amex offers by far the largest lineup of premium credit cards, between its core Amex Platinum family and cobranded offerings from Marriott, Hilton and Delta. So far the Hilton Aspire is the only one that’s offering any kind of rebate on an annual statement credit, but hopefully more of Amex’s partners will push for this change to compensate customers who can’t use the perks they paid for.
