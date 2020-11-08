Now hiring: Cruisers willing to go on simulated voyages for Royal Caribbean
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
2020 continues to bring the unimaginable, this time in the form of a potential new career field.
Royal Caribbean is looking for passengers to set sail on simulated voyages to test safety and health protocols, according to Cruise Industry News. Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales, trade support and service, made the announcement Wednesday and said while details aren’t worked out, the company will have a number of trial cruises with volunteers and employees with the goal of convincing the CDC that cruise lines can restart operations.
On October 30, the CDC said it would not extend its “no-sail” order but created a framework for conditional sailing that has a phased approach to resuming cruise ship passenger operations in US waters.
The simulated voyages are a part of the phased approach and must prove to the CDC the lines have the ability to mitigate COVID risks on ships.
After canceling the remaining planned 2020 cruises, Freed said the first sailings in 2021 may be short voyages to CocoCay in the Bahamas allowing the company to operate in its own bubble.
Related: A preview of new COVID-related cruise restrictions
While all travel-related industries have had a rough 2020, the cruise industry is the only one to basically have all North American operations halted. TPG Senior Reporter for Cruise and Travel Gene Sloan just boarded the first cruise ship to sail in the Caribbean since March. I’m sure the sailing will be closely watched by everyone in the industry and die-hard cruise enthusiasts as well.
If you happen to be one of those enthusiasts who just can’t resist staying off a ship any longer, be sure to volunteer on Royal Caribbean’s first simulated voyages in the meantime.
Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.