One of my favorite dining rewards programs just got more rewarding.
Restaurant rewards app Seated has announced that you can now earn up to 30% back on your food delivery and takeout orders. Previously, you could only earn rewards for making reservations through the app and dining in person.
Here’s how it works:
- Find a restaurant on the Seated app and click “Start an order”
- Use the restaurant’s preferred online ordering portal to place your order
- Go back to the Seated app and upload your receipt on the “Orders” tab
- Get your rewards within 72 hours and redeem them how you please
You can redeem rewards toward gift cards for brands like Amazon, Starbucks, Hulu, Target and Uber or unique experiences like special tastings and cooking classes. Seated has also set up a restaurant employee relief fund for each city it operates in that you can donate your rewards to. The minimum redemption amount is typically $10, but there is no minimum spend when you order from a Seated restaurant.
Overall, the process is very simple and a great way for restaurants to reward consumers for placing their orders directly, as opposed to going through a third party, which often tacks on hefty service fees. Plus, by ordering directly through the restaurants, you can ensure that you’re not getting inflated menu prices. As TPG’s loyalty and engagement editor Richard Kerr pointed out, menu prices can vary from platform to platform, and consumers can pay over 50% in premiums by ordering through a third party.
The app is currently available in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta. New users can sign up here for an extra $15 reward after your first order.
To maximize your rewards, be sure to use a credit card that earns bonus points on dining purchases like the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) or American Express® Gold Card (4x). In addition to offering extra points on dining purchases, both cards come with annual dining credits. Plus, from June through August, you can use the up to $250 annual Hilton resort credit and up to $300 Marriott Bonvoy annual statement credit provided by your Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, or Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card toward dining at U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery.
