Save 20% on Southwest Rapid Rewards bookings through April 30
Here’s some amazing news if you’re flying Southwest Airlines in the next few months: Southwest is offering 20% off award tickets for bookings made through Rapid Rewards by March 25, 2021. As first reported by One Mile at a Time, this limited-time discount is valid on travel through April 30, 2021.
All Southwest Rapid Rewards members qualify for this discount — just be sure to use promo code SAVENOW at the time of booking.
This is a great offer for those of you who are planning trips involving Southwest Airlines this month or next. Southwest flies to over 100 destinations in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, offering low fares, free checked bags and no change fees.
Redeeming points with Southwest is hassle-free, with each point being worth about 1.5 cents each toward travel on Wanna Get Away fares. Since Rapid Rewards is also a transfer program of Chase Ultimate Rewards points, so you can top off your account easily for a quick redemption if you have a card such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve.
There are some noteworthy options for those ready to travel. For example, flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Honolulu (HNL) start at just 8,968 Southwest Rapid Rewards points in April. With a 20% discount, you’ll redeem just 7,174 points each way to fly to paradise.
That’s a bargain, considering American Airlines requires 22,500 miles each way for an award ticket to Hawaii. Even Alaska Airlines award flights come out steep at 15,000+ miles each way. If you’re able to score such a cheap flight during this Southwest promotion, it’s well worth transferring those Ultimate Rewards points over.
Bottom line
Saving 20% on Southwest award tickets through April can offer substantial savings on award bookings — even more so if you have the Companion Pass. With more people being vaccinated each day and travel becoming generally easier to arrange, deals like this may offer a great opportunity to save on a vacation this spring.
Screenshots courtesy of Southwest.com
Featured photo by Angel DiBilio/Shutterstock
