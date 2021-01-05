Qatar Airways’ flights are about to get a lot shorter
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Tensions in the Gulf are easing as we enter the new year.
The latest comes in a new formal agreement between Qatar and several of its regional neighbors will end a 3.5-year blockade of the country.
An agreement between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to reopen air and land borders between the two countries was first reported Monday and now has been formalized, Bloomberg News said Tuesday. Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — which also had joined the initial boycott of Qatar — also agreed to restore diplomatic ties with the nation, according to NBC News.
This is big news for Qatar Airways and its passengers.
Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter for more airline-specific news!
Since mid-2017, those nations had severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. With that, all direct flights from those nations to Qatar were cut and all Qatari-registered aircraft were banned from overflying its new regional foes.
For Qatar Airways, this has added significant amount of time to many flights. Without permission to fly over Saudi Arabia, Qatar Airways has been forced to take circuitous routes, burning unnecessary fuel and wasting passengers’ time.
With the new agreement, Qatar can expect to restore direct point-to-point flying across its expansive route network. It remains to be seen if and when nonstop flights to Qatar will resume from Saudi Arabia and its allies.
But to underscore the impact of the boycott, take a look at Monday’s Qatar Flight 1427 from Doha to Addis Ababa. As the crow flies, the Boeing 777 would normally fly over Saudi Arabia to get to Ethiopia.
However, due to the blockade, the jet’s circuitous route took it out into the Persian Gulf, around the UAE, and then over Oman before making a beeline for Addis Ababa.
Back in 2016, Cirium schedules show that Qatar blocked 260 minutes, or just over four hours, for its Addis Ababa flights. On Monday, Qatar blocked over five hours for the 1,402-mile flight — adding nearly a full hour of flying simply due to the blockade.
In December, I flew on Qatar’s inaugural flight to San Francisco. Before heading to Doha, I was spending a night in Dubai — which made for an eight-hour journey to get between the two countries.
Without any nonstop flights, I was forced to connect in Amman, Jordan. Aside from the significant backtracking, the Qatar Airways flight from Amman to Doha took a detour over Iraq to avoid flying over Saudi Arabia.
More: The 235-mile journey from Dubai and Doha that took over 8 hours
Now, for flyers’ sakes, it appears the diplomatic spat is nearing its end.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with news of a formal agreement.
Featured photo by Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.