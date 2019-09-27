This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Transatlantic service at Salt Lake City will get a boost this winter. That will come thanks to Delta Air Lines, which will upgrade its nonstop service connecting the Utah capital to London Heathrow from seasonal to year-round.
The route will move to the new schedule starting Dec. 19, according to Delta Air Lines. Flights will be on 264-seat Airbus A330-200 jets that include 34 Delta One “suites.”
The Heathrow service is one of the most high-profile routes at Salt Lake City International (SLC).
“We are thrilled that Delta is expanding its SLC to London service to year-round,” SLC airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said to TPG. “Providing nonstop service to SLC during the winter months will provide better connections to skiers wanting to sample Utah’s famous powder snow.”
Heathrow route is one of three transatlantic destinations offered from SLC.
In addition to Heathrow, Delta also flies from its SLC hub to both Amsterdam (AMS) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG). Additionally, KLM offers seasonal service to Amsterdam during the summer months.
Featured photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
