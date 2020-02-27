St. Louis Airport adds its third Priority Pass lounge
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
Wingtips Lounge, is the newest Priority Pass lounge to open its doors to travelers at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).
Related: All the U.S. Priority Pass lounges
Wingtips, one of three Priority Pass lounges at STL, is located in Terminal 2, which is exclusively home to Southwest Airlines. Currently, The Pasta House Co. and Schlafly Beer are the only other locations at STL’s Terminal 2, where Priority Pass members can enjoy special perks.
Related: Everything you need to know about the Priority Pass program
Wingtips is open from 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The lounge has plenty of seating and a conference room that guests can reserve.
Prior to joining the Priority Pass program, Wingtips could be accessed by purchasing a 4-hour pass via Lounge Buddy for $36 or a 4-hour pass via Wingtips for $38. There was also an option to buy personalized annual membership packages that ranged from $75-$500.
Now that it’s a part of the Priority Pass program, you can gain access by registering and using a credit card that includes the perk, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
Further reading: The best Priority Pass restaurants in the USA
Featured photo courtesy of Wingtips/Facebook.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.