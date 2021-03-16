Rolls-Royce and Scandinavian airline Widerøe say they can have an electric plane in service by 2026
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The race to develop the first green airplane is heating up.
Rolls-Royce and Italian planemaker Tecnam announced a new partnership with Scandinavian regional airline Widerøe to develop a fully electric passenger plane.
While a number of legacy companies and startups are working on electric flight, what’s notable about the new partnership is its ambitious timeframe: the companies say they’re aiming to have the plane ready for passenger service by 2026.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
The companies said they were focusing on developing a plane for the commuter market, which typically means a plane that seats 19 or fewer passengers. Rolls-Royce already had existing partnerships with both Widerøe and Tecnam.
The effort is likely a sign of things to come as the global aviation industry strives to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
Airbus last year announced a new initiative to develop full-size hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2030, and other engine and airframe makers, such as GE, Honeywell, and Boeing are also investing in alternative fuel projects.
Widerøe is not the first European airline to collaborate with an electric planemaker. Low-cost carrier EasyJet partnered with U.S. startup Wright Electric to develop a fully electric commercial plane with the decade.
More:A Look Inside Eviation’s Alice, the All-Electric Plane Headed to Cape Air
However, basic battery engineering makes it difficult to design a large-scale electric plane, despite the success of some single-engine and prototype models.
Even so, the three partners are optimistic.
“This collaboration strengthens our existing relationships with Tecnam and Widerøe as we look to explore what is needed to deliver an all-electric passenger aircraft for the commuter market,” Rob Watson, director of Rolls-Royce Electrical, said in a press release. “It also demonstrates Rolls-Royce’s ambitions to be the leading supplier of all-electric and hybrid electric propulsion and power systems across multiple aviation markets.”
Featured image courtesy of Rolls-Royce.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.