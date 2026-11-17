If you like earning American Express Membership Rewards points while dining out, there's some good news: You can now earn up to 8 points per dollar at participating Resy restaurants thanks to a new program called Resy Rewards.

The new program allows eligible U.S. American Express cardholders to earn an additional four Membership Rewards points per dollar spent at participating restaurants, in addition to the points they already earn with their cards.

Instead of launching a separate dining rewards currency, Resy is leaning further into the American Express ecosystem, which makes sense given that Amex acquired Resy in 2019.

Resy Rewards is available through a new Rewards tab in the Resy iOS app, where eligible cardmembers can find and book participating restaurants.

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The program is launching first at select New York City restaurants, including Carne Mare, Le Crocodile, Hearth, Kiko, OPTO and Le Pavillon, with plans to expand to additional U.S. cities and select Tock venues in 2027.

How to earn Resy Rewards

To start earning bonus Membership Rewards points through Resy Rewards, you'll first need to enroll an eligible U.S. Amex card that earns Membership Rewards points.

Examples of eligible cards include:









Once enrolled, you'll need to book a reservation through the Rewards tab in the Resy app, dine at a participating restaurant and pay with your enrolled Amex card to earn the additional points. Keep in mind that just dining at a participating restaurant without booking through Resy Rewards won't qualify for the bonus points.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

And this is where things get particularly interesting for Amex Gold cardholders.

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The already earns four points per dollar at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then one point per dollar). Add the four bonus points from Resy Rewards, and you're looking at eight Membership Rewards points per dollar at eligible restaurants.

That means a $200 dinner could earn you 1,600 Membership Rewards points instead of the usual 800 points with the Amex Gold Card.

Cue everyone at TPG fighting for the bill at our next team dinner.

MARIIA SIURTUKOVA/GETTY IMAGES

Related: These are the best credit cards for dining out

Bottom line

Earning up to eight Membership Rewards points per dollar at participating restaurants is a pretty compelling reason to pay attention to Resy Rewards, especially if you already have the Amex Gold Card.

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And of course, if your eligible Amex card offers a Resy statement credit, such as the up to $100 quarterly statement credit available on the for eligible purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants (enrollment required), your list of reasons to pay attention to Resy is now even longer than before.

Speaking of those credits, Amex shared some interesting numbers about how they're being used. Spending at U.S. Resy restaurants has increased 33% on Amex cards that offer a Resy credit, and the credit has been redeemed at 98% of U.S. Resy restaurants.

Of course, Resy Rewards is launching at a limited number of New York City restaurants, so this won't immediately change how everyone earns points when dining out. Amex plans to expand the program to additional U.S. cities and select Tock venues in 2027.

But if you're already a Resy regular — or just enjoy earning as many points as possible on a periodic good meal — it's worth enrolling your eligible Amex cards and checking the new Resy Rewards tab before your next dinner reservation.

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