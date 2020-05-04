Register for the first TPG Small Biz Session and get insights into the COVID-19 economy from a pro
These are trying times for all of us, but the challenges facing small business owners and leaders are unique and acute. I’ve read dozens upon dozens of small business owner stories over the last couple of months in the TPG Small Business Facebook group and we began writing resources to try and help our small business readers.
Today, we’re excited to launch the next phase of our small business community by introducing the TPG Small Biz Sessions. Each session is a 30-minute webinar with information designed to educate and equip small business owners to either save or make money.
When: Tuesday, May 5, noon EST
Where: Zoom Webinar — Register Now
Kicking off TPG Small Biz Session No. 1 is Bankrate.com chief financial analyst Greg Mcbride. Greg is senior vice president, chief financial analyst, for Bankrate.com, providing analysis and advice on personal finance. With nearly a quarter-century of experience in personal finance, he is a subject matter expert who has the unique ability to provide both in-depth commentary and practical advice to consumers.
In session one, you’ll learn what actions banks and the government have traditionally taken during a recession and what actions we could see in today’s economy. We’ll also cover what small businesses can expect in regard to credit access and, finally, we’ll chat about possible COVID-19 economic recovery scenarios and timelines.
I’ll host TPG Small Biz Session No. 1 along with TPG senior editor Nick Ewen holding down the moderator role. We’re excited to bring virtual programming to our small business audience and look forward to hosting all of you tomorrow, May 5 at noon EST.
The TPG Small Biz community was created in October 2019 to give small business owners and leaders a forum of peers to learn how to maximize monthly expenditures toward credit card rewards. The community’s focus quickly engulfed a much larger purpose of peer support in almost all financial matters a small business faces. Currently, there are more than 2,500 small business owners in the community and weekly small business focused content is published on The Points Guy.
