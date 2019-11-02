News

TPG Reader Hall of Fame: Qsuite and Cairo

Carissa Rawson
7h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Today’s TPG Reader Hall of Fame story comes to you courtesy of Loren, who — together with her daughter Erin — managed a bucket-list trip to Egypt complete with a stint in Qatar Airways’ famous Qsuite business class. Let’s take a look at how they did it:

Loren is a self-professed points and miles newbie, though you wouldn’t know it from her bookings. She and her daughter flew business class in both directions, taking advantage of generous partnerships and transferable points currencies to book award tickets on two separate airlines while still managing to fly together. This is in part thanks to Juicy Miles, an award-booking service that helps customers maximize their mileage redemptions.

Photo courtesy of Loren McLean.
Business class in Royal Jordanian.

First, however, they had to earn their points and miles. They acquired these via a variety of techniques with travel rewards credit cards, including welcome bonuses, everyday spend, and referrals, eventually racking up 315,000 points that they used for lavish flights — and even a stay at an expensive Marriott in Zurich. Here are the cards they used:

They spent most of their points on premium-cabin flights, choosing to pay out of pocket for a (nearly) all-inclusive tour once in Egypt, that lasted a full 10 days. Prior to their aspirational adventure to the ancient country, however, they spent 36 hours in Zurich, touring the city and saying their goodbyes to the western world.

Here’s a breakdown of the points they spent:

Program Points Used Current TPG valuation (cents per point)
American Express Membership Rewards 55,000 2.00
Chase Ultimate Rewards 70,000 2.00
American Airlines AAdvantage 140,000 1.40
Marriott Bonvoy 50,000 0.80

Here’s how they redeemed them:

Flights City Name Class of service Points used Comments
Flight Boston to Zurich Swiss Airlines Business 70,000 Chase (transferred to United)
Flight Boston to Zurich Swiss Airlines Business 55,000 American Express (transferred to Aeroplan)
Flight Zurich to Cairo Alitalia Economy N/A $600 paid
Flight Cairo to Amman to Doha to Boston Royal Jordanian, Qatar Airways Business 140,000 American Airlines miles (20,000 transferred from Marriott)

 

Hotels City Name Points used Comments
Hotel rewards Zurich Zurich Marriott 50,000 N/A
Hotel paid Cairo, Aswan, Abu Simbel, Luxor, Hurghada N/A N/A Paid $1600 (2 people)

All told, they spent just over 12 days on their journey, which included sights from some of the most famous spots in the world. Best of all? Maximizing their use of points and miles meant that they were able to take on a truly inspirational vacation and make it affordable. Great job, guys!

 

All photos courtesy of Loren McLean.

Carissa Rawson is a Points and Miles Reporter at TPG, helping readers get to where they need to go, faster (and cheaper). You can find her in your nearest Priority Pass lounge, sipping free coffee and obsessively researching travel.
You might like
Get up to $100 in daily credits with IHG Kimpton’s Want For Nothing promotion
News
6h ago
TPG Reader Hall of Fame: Qsuite and Cairo
News
7h ago
Cautionary tale: Liquidating your spouse’s points when their assets are frozen can land you in jail
News
8h ago
Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card

WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases,  internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
  • Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
  • Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Employee cards at no additional cost
  • $95 Annual Fee
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 22.74% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent Credit

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.