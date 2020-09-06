Last chance: Earn 3x rewards when shopping through Rakuten this weekend
Online shopping portals are an easy way to earn bonus points, miles or cash back on everyday purchases. Even better is when these portals offer promotions that unlock elevated returns.
In honor of Labor Day Weekend, Rakuten is offering triple rewards from select retailers. The promotion will run from now through Sept. 7, 2020.
What you need to know
Rakuten allows you to earn bonus rewards when shopping online and in-person at select retailers. It’s different from other online shopping portals in that it allows you to earn cash back or Amex Membership Rewards points.
To get started, simply head to Rakuten.com and click through to a merchants website prior to making an online order or link an offer to your credit card before making an in-store purchase.
With the Labor Day promotion, you’ll earn 3x the usual rewards, so you can easily earn 12% or more back on your purchases. Here are some participating stores and their elevated earning rates:
- Adidas: 10% back
- Overstock: 8% back
- Nike: 8% back
- PetSmart: 8% back
- Sunglass Hut: 12% back
- Olay: 21% back
TPG values Amex points at 2 cents apiece so if you take advantage of that earning option, you’ll essentially be earning double the rates listed above.
Use the right credit card
The rewards you earn through Rakuten are in addition to the points or miles on the actual rewards credit card you use, allowing you to double-dip your rewards. So, it’s important to use the right credit card when making online purchases and paying attention to any bonus categories that might apply to the merchant at which you’re shopping. If there’s no additional bonus or discount potential, you’ll want to use a card that has high earning rates on non-bonus spending.
Read our guide to the best credit cards for everyday spending to see which cards will maximize your returns for online purchases.
Bottom line
If you have any purchases coming up, now’s the time to make them. This promotion is an easy way to boost your rewards on your online and select in-store purchases, but you’ll need to act fast as it’ll only be available until Sept. 7.
Featured image by Westend61/Getty Images.
