Qatar Airways Is Bringing Its QSuites to Los Angeles
Last year, Qatar Airways dazzled the public with renderings of the airline’s brand new business class product, QSuites. Qatar Airways QSuites made their debut on an actual aircraft just three months after they were initially announced. A rather complex business class product, the custom designed QSuite has been slow to make its way on to other aircraft. This has meant that only a few select flagship routes have been lucky enough to see the QSuites. It appears that Los Angeles will be the next Qatar Airways destination lucky enough to receive service with QSuite configured aircraft.
Starting on February 2, 2019, flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Doha, Qatar (DOH), will regularly see QSuite service. The flights will be operated by a retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR (77L) once daily. Though the QSuite appears to be a regular visitor, there are a few dates initially that will still be served with Qatar’s pre-existing business class product.
Flights on February 3rd and 5th will be operated by aircraft without the QSuites. Beyond that date, it would appear that Los Angeles will regularly see aircraft configured with Qatar Airways’s QSuites.
This is fantastic news for LA. The flight time between LAX and Doha is a whopping 15 hours and 50 minutes, while Doha to LA is just over 16 hours. What’s more, LAX is a home to American Airlines, a Oneworld alliance partner of Qatar Airways. Assuming Qatar Airways doesn’t leave Oneworld, QSuite passengers would be eligible to access American Airlines’ amazing new flagship lounge in Terminal 4 or the Oneworld business lounge in the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT). Not only will the experience in-flight be phenomenal, but ground service should also be memorable.
If you’re looking to take advantage of this new service, there are a plethora of ways to do so. If you’re in the market to book a full-fare ticket, a one-way ticket between LAX and Doha in a QSuite will cost you $8,463. If that seems a bit steep, AAdvantage award space is wide-open through the month of February with a nonstop flight in QSuites running AAdvantage members 70,000 miles.
Be sure to take a look at Zach Honig’s full review of the Qatar Airways QSuites is you’re not sure if you’re willing to burn through cash or miles. (Spoiler alert: It’s an amazing product.) Additionally, Qatar Airways’ hub in Doha allows for seamless connections to various cities throughout the Middle East, India and Asia. If you’re looking for other QSuite routes, Qatar Airways currently operates flights between Doha and Houston (IAH), Chicago (ORD), New York City (JFK) and Washington DC (IAD).
H/T: OneMileAtATime
(Featured Image By Zach Honig)
