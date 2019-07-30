This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s no secret that we love dog-friendly hotels, and there are plenty that are already wonderful to our four-legged friends. After all, the Points Pups have to stay somewhere! But travel can be crazy, and sometimes it makes sense to leave your pup at home. So, if you’re prone to suffering from canine withdrawal while traveling, don’t fret: There are quite a few hotels that feature adorable dogs on demand.
Plan a Puppy Party
Yes, world, this exists. The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver, Colorado recently announced a new Puppies and Prosecco Package, and we cannot get enough. The package includes your very own puppy party with puppies from Lifeline Puppy Rescue (a local nonprofit that receives 50% of the proceeds from these events). Party attendees will also receive Prosecco and Italian cicchettis from Italian restaurant Panzano. The bubbly might even help you decide to take home a pup of your own, since they are all available for adoption.
Sadly, this is a very limited offer, available only from Aug. 23 to 26 in honor of National Dog Day. The package is also only available to travelers who book a Luxury Suite at the Best Flexible Rate plus $50. For a reference, a one-night stay on Aug. 23 costs about $855, and unfortunately, you cannot cash in your IHG Rewards points for this experience.
Over in Aspen, travelers can meet Kitty Jacob Astor II, a Bernese mountain dog at the St. Regis named after the hotel brand’s founder, John Jacob Astor IV, who had a dog named Kitty in 1904. Kitty is just over a year old and some of his responsibilities include airport-pickups, spending story time with the hotel’s youngest guests and attending guest parties and events.
And at the Betsy Hotel in Miami, guests are encouraged to hang out with the property’s golden retrievers, Katie and Betsy. The two have even hosted cocktail events and express pet adoption meet-ups.
Meet the Mascots
For some dogs, their duties are a bit more serious. In California, the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco will bring its adorable dog, Buster Presutti Posey, to your room for on-demand snuggles. All you have to do is pick up the hotel phone and dial 0 to check Buster’s schedule. Because yes, with his own feature in a book and a bronze statue, this pup is busier than ever — especially since becoming Hotel Nikko’s official COO (that’s canine operating officer, of course).
Travelers can also hang out with a trio of canine ambassadors (River, May and Cooper) at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Though the three English Labrador retrievers can be spotted wandering around the property, official meetings take place every Monday through Saturday at 3pm.
At the London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, guests are greeted by two English Bulldogs, Winston and Churchill — a decidedly British move. Another one of our favorite puppy mascots has to be Parker the Pug, who calls the Park Hyatt in Chicago home. (Did we mention she just had her “People” magazine debut?) If your ski vacation takes you to The Ritz-Carlton in Bachelor Gulch, Colorado, you can après ski with the property’s two canine ambassadors: Scout, a Bernese mountain dog and Bachelor, a Saint Bernard.
And Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has 15 canine ambassadors stationed at the various properties. All of these dogs are available for walks and plenty of hugs.
Go to (Puppy) Therapy
The Puri Garden Hotel and Hostel in Ubud, Bali has plenty of typical health and wellness amenities, but they also offer puppy therapy. Every Tuesday and Thursday, guests can play with puppies from the Bali Dog Association. This experience is only available to hotel guests.
Adopt a Lobby Dog
Before you enter these hotels with you family, be warned that these dogs are all available for adoption. So, come prepared with a dog leash in hand.
Inn by the Sea, a hotel in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, for example, has run a hotel lobby dog adoption program for more than four years. The hotel partners with Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and together, over 100 dogs have been adopted through their program.
In California, the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa and Animal Samaritans have also partnered to bring available dogs to the hotel. The front lobby has a small puppy playpen where guests can meet the dogs and even take them for a walk. As a bonus, this hotel is a Marriott Bonvoy Category 5 property, so you can book your stay (and, thus, doggy playtime) for 35,000 Bonvoy points per night. The Westin isn’t the only Marriott getting in on the puppy party. Four Aloft properties in Asheville, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Tallahassee, Florida; and Greenville, South Carolina have also partnered with animal adoption centers as well.
Need more unforgettable animal encounters during your travels? Consider playing with adoptable dogs on your next vacation, no matter where on Earth your travels take you.
