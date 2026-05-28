An up to $25 monthly statement credit toward eligible digital entertainment purchases (up to $300 per calendar year). Up to $15 in monthly Uber Cash for U.S. purchases, plus an extra up to $20 in December (up to $200 annually).* An up to $200 airline incidental fee credit on your selected airline. Up to $300 in Equinox credits each calendar year. And up to $600 annually (up to $300 semiannually in statement credits) toward prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel® (Hotel Collection stays require a two-night minimum, enrollment required for select benefits).

And that's still not the full list.

No, that's not a luxury subscription box. Those are just some of the benefits available on American Express Platinum Card®, which carries a hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

As premium rewards cards continue piling on lifestyle perks and statement credits, they've also become increasingly complicated to maximize. What was once a relatively simple equation — pay a high annual fee and receive a few valuable travel benefits in return — has evolved into a monthly exercise in tracking credits, enrollment requirements and eligible merchants.

For points and miles enthusiasts, that can still represent excellent value. But for many cardholders, today's premium rewards cards increasingly require the mindset of an extreme couponer to justify their annual fees.

*You must have downloaded the latest version of the Uber App, and your eligible American Express Platinum Card must be a method of payment in your Uber account. You must pay with an Amex card to redeem your Uber Cash.

The list of perks gets longer (and more confusing)

An issuer adding more benefits is generally a good thing. However, when a spreadsheet or recurring calendar reminders are needed just to track card credits, that may be a sign that things have gone too far.

The Amex Platinum alone now has a long list of statement credits split across monthly, quarterly, biannual and annual timelines.

And that doesn't even begin to touch the card's bonus categories, airport lounge access, elite status perks and travel protections.

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The statement credits alone can more than offset the card's annual fee — but only if cardholders actually use them. That means remembering to maximize monthly Uber Cash, eligible digital entertainment credits and various travel-related perks.

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The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) stood out because its perks were comparatively simple. The card's annual $300 travel credit remains one of the easiest premium card benefits to use since eligible travel purchases are automatically reimbursed.

But even Chase has increasingly embraced the same lifestyle-credit strategy popularized by American Express.

Today, Sapphire Reserve cardholders find themselves juggling benefits tied to DoorDash, Lyft, Peloton, dining offers and hotel bookings through Chase Travel℠.

Some credits reset monthly and others every six months or annually. None of those benefits are inherently bad — and frequent users of those services can absolutely come out ahead — but maximizing the card increasingly requires intentional tracking and planning.

Meanwhile, cobranded premium cards from issuers such as American Express, Chase and Citi continue adding more niche perks and credits designed to encourage specific spending behaviors.

Simpler could be better

Many travelers who maximize points and miles come out well ahead with premium rewards cards. But most casual cardholders aren't going to change which card they use for every purchase category just to chase a handful of statement credits.

Even when those perks are relatively easy to use, they still take up mental space.

While not every premium card benefit can be as simple as an automatic travel credit, there's still something to learn from flexible perks that don't require monthly tracking or merchant-specific planning.

The Amex Platinum's digital entertainment credit is a good example of the opposite approach.

Rather than offering one broad annual streaming or entertainment credit, the benefit is broken into monthly increments and limited to a list of eligible partners such as Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.

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It could arguably be a more user-friendly benefit if it applied to a broader range of streaming or digital entertainment services — or if it were simply available as a single annual pool rather than monthly installments that expire if unused.

Premium cards increasingly want users to shape their spending habits around the card's ecosystem of credits and partners.

That strategy clearly works for some people. But it also makes these cards feel less like straightforward premium travel products and more like ongoing optimization projects.

The Venture X shows there's another way

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card proves that premium cards don't necessarily need to be overly complicated to deliver strong value.

Yes, the Venture X still includes credits and perks that require some attention. But compared to many competitors, its setup is refreshingly straightforward.

The card's $300 annual travel credit is relatively easy to use through Capital One Travel, and the anniversary bonus miles each year go a long way toward offsetting the annual fee without requiring monthly tracking or remembering a rotating list of eligible merchants.

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That simplicity is part of the reason the Venture X has become such a compelling alternative in the premium card space.

Cardholders do not need to remember to use six different monthly benefits or split spending among a long list of partner brands just to feel like they're getting solid value from the card.

For travelers who want premium perks without turning rewards optimization into a side hobby, the Venture X may actually be one of the easiest premium cards on the market to justify year after year.

Related: Who should (and shouldn't) get the Capital One Venture X card?

How to come out ahead

To truly maximize a premium rewards card, cardholders need to be honest about how much effort they are realistically willing to put into tracking and using benefits.

Sure, the Amex Platinum offers a huge assortment of credits and perks. But which ones will actually be used consistently?

Some travelers may fully maximize Uber Cash and the airline fee credit but never touch the Equinox benefit. Others may love the hotel credits but not frequently use the streaming services covered by the digital entertainment credit.

Cardholders do not need to use every single benefit to come out ahead — but it is important to do the math before paying another annual fee.

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Once cardholders know which benefits matter most to them, having some sort of tracking system can genuinely help. Maybe it's a spreadsheet, a recurring phone reminder or even just a note listing which credits reset monthly.

Whatever system works best, the reality is that premium rewards cards increasingly reward the people willing to stay organized.

Bottom line

It's great that rewards cards have evolved beyond traditional travel perks and now include benefits tied to dining, entertainment, wellness and everyday spending. But the current approach has also created a world in which many premium cards feel increasingly difficult to maximize.

Too many perks are split into monthly increments, tied to narrow merchant lists or buried behind enrollment requirements. Cardholders shouldn't need spreadsheets, calendar reminders and a mental checklist of participating brands just to feel like they're getting reasonable value from a premium rewards card.

There are still excellent premium cards on the market — and many can absolutely provide more value than their annual fees. But the simplest products are often the easiest ones to keep long-term.

Related: Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which premium travel card is right for you?

For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum card, click here.

