Canada's Porter Airlines will land in Nashville this spring.

The Toronto-based carrier known for its spokescritter, Mr. Porter the raccoon, will launch a daily flight from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) to Nashville International Airport (BNA) on May 11. Service will be flown with a De Havilland Dash 8-Q400 with 78 economy seats.

"Nashville is a strong addition to our growing network of destinations," said RJ Steenstra, president and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority, which operates YTZ, in a statement. "This service will benefit from the new U.S. CBP Preclearance facility that will open in the coming weeks at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and will offer even greater convenience to our passengers."

Members of the Alaska Airlines Atmos Rewards loyalty program and American Airlines AAdvantage program can earn and redeem points — and, in some cases, status points — on certain Porter-operated flights.

American is the second-largest airline by seats at BNA, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

BNA joins Porter's network as the airline expands its U.S. map. A new nonstop from Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Miami International Airport (MIA) began in January, and nonstops from YOW and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) begin later in February. Both MIA and PHX are American hubs.

And, on May 14, Porter will launch a new daily flight from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) with a Q400.

The new BNA and BOS routes come as competitor Air Canada steps up competition at Porter's YTZ stronghold. The Star Alliance carrier will begin U.S. flights from YTZ to New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on March 29. Flights to BOS, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and Washington's Dulles International Airport (IAD) will follow in June and July.

Porter will compete with Air Canada on both the new BNA and BOS routes. However, Air Canada serves BNA from Toronto's main airport, Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), rather than YTZ.

