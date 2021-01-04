Up to $200 in easy credits available at Home Depot and Best Buy with new Amex Offers
It’s a new year, which means new credit card offers and … if I had to guess, an optimistic checklist of home and life improvement projects on your personal to-do list.
If you’re itching to start 2021 with a bathroom renovation, backyard overhaul or a few choice home upgrades, there are two great Amex Offers available right now that can confer serious savings of up to $200.
Save up to $100 at Home Depot
Many who have The Platinum Card® from American Express have a new Amex Offer available to them that awards $50 back on up to two purchases of $50 or more at Home Depot. That means you could save $100 with two $50 orders made at Home Depot’s online site by June 30, 2021, and have a zero out of pocket cash expense.
Even if you don’t have a home improvement project on your to-do list, you can still stock up on paper towels and the like.
Just remember to add the offers to your card before shopping. At this time, the Home Depot offer is only eligible with certain U.S.-issued personal Platinum and personal Centurion American Express® cards.
Save up to $100 at Best Buy
The Best Buy Amex Offer appears to be available on select U.S.-issued personal Platinum and both personal and business Centurion cards. Because these are targeted offers, not all cardholders will receive these deals — and they appear to be more likely on primary accounts rather than authorized user cards.
But if you have this offer, then much like with the Home Depot offer, you can get a $50 statement credit with a $50 online Best Buy purchase up to two times by June 30, 2021.
But you don’t need to be undertaking any major projects to take advantage of these deals. In addition to appliances, Best Buy sells all kinds of electronics and accessories such as new video games to keep everyone occupied at home.
Increase your savings
You could save even more money when you start at a shopping portal. Use Cashback Monitor to find the best cash-back or points and miles offer for you. At Home Depot, for example, you could earn over 8% back at a number of cash-back portals or 3 JetBlue True Blue points per dollar spent. The current best offers for Best Buy include up to 4% at Top Cashback or 1 United MileagePlus mile per dollar.
If you have an up to $30 monthly PayPal credit when you use your Platinum card (ends June 30, 2021), you may get even more money back on these purchases when you shop at The Home Depot or Best Buy by checking out via PayPal with your Platinum card.
And, of course, you should always check for additional deals, discounts and coupons before finalizing your purchase.
Bottom line
If you spend just $50 at Best Buy and Home Depot, you could actually come out ahead on your purchase. And you can do this twice in the next six months at each retailer, saving $200 on purchases and walking away with cash back or extra airline miles in your pocket if you start your purchase from a shopping portal.
And even though I mostly shop at Home Depot for lumber, dirt and rocks, there are plenty of everyday household items you could stock up on instead
I’ll be the first to admit I love putting purchases on my Home Depot store card (hello, 24-month financing with 0% interest!) but the next time I shop at Home Depot, I’ll be sure to swipe my Platinum card at least two times to get the statement credits.
And if American Express is going to all but pay me to shop at Best Buy, well, I’m sure I can find something I need there, too.
Not seeing these offers on your credit card account? Don’t fret. There are a ton of other Amex Offers right now that could effectively cancel out your purchases, including $9.99 back when you spend the same amount or more on books at Scribd. You may also get $50 back for every $50 you spend on Home Chef orders, or $30 back when you spend $30 at WineInsiders.com.
