Philippine Airlines fires back at United complaint on new Seattle flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Philippine Airlines will not go down without a fight over its proposed service to Seattle, firing back at United Airlines’ request that the service be delayed until the U.S. carrier lands additional slots in Manila.
The Manila-based carrier argues that United’s slot request is “inappropriate” in what Philippine Airlines claims is a standard route authority proceeding, in a response to the U.S. Department of Transportation on Feb. 18.
“The failure to timely grant [Philippine Airlines’] application would be tantamount to a violation of the bilateral air transport agreement,” Philippine Airlines said referring to the treaty that governs flights between the Philippines and the U.S.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
At the center of the dispute is Philippine Airlines’ proposed three-times weekly service between Manila (MNL) and Seattle (SEA) on an Airbus A350. The flights, which are allowed under the two countries’ air services agreement, would be the only nonstop between the two cities.
United sees it differently. In a filing earlier in February, the carrier argued that its repeated efforts to add a second daily flight between its Guam (GUM) hub and Manila have been rejected by local authorities in the Philippines, even as Philippine Airlines has expanded to the U.S.
The Philippine carrier grew its capacity to the U.S. by nearly 29% year-over-year in 2019, according to Cirium schedule data.
“It is in the public interest to grant [Philippine Airlines’] application for additional authority to expand service only when United is able to expand service as well,” United said.
Related: United seeks to block Philippine Airlines’ new Seattle flight
In response, Philippine Airlines pointed out that slots at the Manila airport are handled by a third-party firm based in Australia, and not by the Philippine government. In addition, there is a separate treaty that moderates for international slot disputes.
There is no timeline for when the DOT will rule on Philippine Airlines’ proposed Seattle route. However, Seattle airport officials have indicated that it is unlikely to launch in May as initially planned independent of the dispute.
Philippine Airlines has also not commented on how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted its international expansion plans. The carrier has suspended all flights to mainland China and Hong Kong (HKG) through March 28 as a result of the outbreak.
Related: Philippine Airlines to add new flights to Seattle, Los Angeles
Featured image by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.