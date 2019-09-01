This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the US with wind speeds of about 150 miles per hour, the category 4 storm has caused major disruptions to the busy Labor Day travel weekend and perplexed forecasters with its ever changing path.
On Friday afternoon, Orlando International Airport (MCO) announced its closure ahead of Dorian making landfall, but as the storm’s predicted path has shifted farther north, MCO has lifted its planned closure and decided to continue operations on Monday, September 2.
This decision was made in consultation with the National Weather Service, as new projections show Dorian heading up the coast of Florida toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
Two other south Florida airports had announced closures as well. Orlando Melbourne Airport (MLB) has pushed its closure back to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 2, while Daytona Beach Airport (DAB) will close after the last departure on Sunday night.
Even with these adjustments to airport operations, anyone traveling to south Florida this week should be prepared for lengthy flight delays. FlightAware’s cancellation tracker is showing over 200 flights canceled for Sunday, mostly in/out of Orlando. Many airlines have capped fares for flights out of Florida, and some have even added extra capacity over the weekend to help people trying to evacuate.
In addition, most US airlines have issued weather advisories for Florida and the Bahamas ahead of Hurricane Dorian, allowing flexible travelers the chance to rebook away from the storm. Here are the latest waivers:
