Whether you’re planning a staycation in the city or driving in from a nearby state for a between-season getaway, New York City’s hotels are offering some solid deals right now. Prices typically drop in this season anyway. After all, summer is over and it’s too early for holiday shopping. Lower occupancy rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic are driving some good bargains, especially in higher-end properties. And without international visitors or the typical hoards of business travelers in town, the city could use the local support.
Remember: If you’re traveling to New York City from areas with elevated rates of COVID-19, a 14-day quarantine is required upon arrival. Read more about the restrictions and learn whether you’re impacted.
Here’s what we found:
Soho Grand Hotel
Among a newer generation of classic NYC hotels, this downtown property is known for its cooly refined decor and its sense of discretion and privacy. The latter has made it a celebrity favorite.
Rates: $150–$190 per night in October; rates bounce back up to $250–$350 in November
How to book: Use the code OCTOBERMOON at booking on the hotel’s web site, or search on a discount site like HotelTonight, where we’ve seen even deeper discounts.
TPG tip: If you’re in search of a leisurely stroll near the hotel, be careful in the area in and around the Holland Tunnel entrance, which is about a block away. It’s one of the less pedestrian-friendly parts of Manhattan. You’d do better to walk up West Broadway, into the heart of Soho.
Hotel Indigo Lower East Side
The pandemic may have put a temporary damper on this property’s rooftop pool and the buzzy social scene in its signature bar, Mr. Purple, but those spaces are now open and welcoming guests again in limited numbers. We also like this IHG property for its fuss-free rooms and the dazzling skyline views from its 14th-floor lobby.
Rates: $100–$110 in October and November
How to book: Book on the hotel’s web site or HotelTonight.
TPG tip: In more typical times, this place can be overrun by crowds. Stay now to enjoy a less hectic getaway while still positioning yourself in one of NYC’s most beloved — and non-touristy — neighborhoods.
Sixty Soho
A few years ago, this neat boutique-style hotel shed its club-kid skin — complete with leather and neon in the lobby — and started aiming for a more sophisticated crowd. The elegant result draws fashionistas and more buttoned-up travelers alike, and its location on residential Thompson Street feels downright cozy.
Rates: $144–$175 on weeknights; up to $225 on weekends through November
How to book: Search on the hotel’s web site for the lowest rates.
TPG tip: You can also find excellent rates right now at the hotel’s sister property, the Sixty LES, which is a stone’s throw from the famous Katz’s Delicatessen.
The Benjamin
With an easy Midtown-East location on Lexington Avenue, soothingly peachy rooms and a notable Geoffrey Zakarian restaurant on the ground floor, this tried-and-true luxury property is right for those who eschew trendiness in favor of plush, straightforward comfort.
Rates: $135–$187 through the end of the year; suites start at $195
How to book: Search on the hotel’s web site for the lowest rates.
TPG tip: Book a suite through Visa Signature Hotels with a qualifying credit card to receive an upgrade, a $25 food and beverage credit, late check-out and daily continental breakfast.
The Marmara Park Avenue
Despite its high-gloss address, this hotel has always flown under the radar. We love the gleaming glass lobby, complete with all-white furnishings and a fireplace, and the uncluttered rooms.
Rates: $161–$181 through the end of the year
How to book: Search on the hotel’s web site for the lowest rates.
TPG tip: The spa in this property is a real marble hammam, transported directly from Turkey. Enjoy a number of high-suds, scrub-focused treatments here for a refreshing alternative to basic massages. There’s an indoor swimming pool, too.
Mr. C Seaport
Tucked away in New York’s quickly revitalizing Seaport, this low-key luxury enclave is an offshoot of the well-known Cipriani hospitality brand. Think Italian opulence sans the gaudiness — though we do love the pink velvet in the lobby bar.
Rates: $229–$279 on weeknights; up to $355 on weekends through November
How to book: Search on the hotel’s web site for the lowest rates.
TPG tip: Book with The Platinum Card® from American Express on Fine Hotels & Resorts for even better value — a third night free, room upgrade, daily breakfast for two, and a $100 food and beverage credit. The latter can be used at the hotel’s restaurant, which offers the same style fare — and some of the same dishes — that you’d find at Cipriani restaurants.
The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel
This Financial District stunner in the Hyatt family was a game-changer for the neighborhood’s otherwise corporate-focused hotel scene. The tiered balconies above its lobby bar, The Bar Room, have become Instagram icons, and its two turret penthouses are the ultimate symbol of NYC indulgence.
Rates: An incredible $189–$250, including weekends, through the end of the year, with excellent rates (below $400) for suites
How to book: Check out the offers page on the Beekman’s web site to see the latest packages — including the suite deal.
TPG tip: Use your Amex Platinum card to book through Luxury Hotels & Resorts and you’ll receive late check-out, daily breakfast for two, noontime check-in, and an upgrade if it’s available.
Featured photo courtesy of The Beekman/Hyatt.
