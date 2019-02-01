Now Live: Register to Get $200 Back Each Year on Dell Purchases With the Amex Business Platinum
Back at the beginning of December, American Express shared details of a refresh of the Business Platinum® Card from American Express — including new Dell statement credits along with a higher annual fee.
These changes were schedule to go into effect “in February.” And, unlike the Citi Prestige — which waited until the last day of the month to reopen applications — Amex seemingly launched this new benefit right at midnight on Feb. 1. Along with this launch, we’ve got new details on how the announced “up to $200 in statement credits each year for any Dell technology purchases” will work.
Most notably, this credit is going to work like the $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit on the personal The Platinum Card® from American Express in that it’s split into two different statement credits. Card members will get one $100 statement credit for purchases made January through June and another $100 statement credit for purchases made July through December.
This bifurcated benefit is a bummer for those that are looking to make one larger purchase each year and get the full $200 credit. But at least the credit isn’t broken into monthly allotments like the $200 Uber credit on the personal Amex Platinum.
Other things to keep in mind:
- The purchase must be made “directly with Dell or at dell.com in the US and US Territories” and shipped to the US for the purchase to qualify for the credit.
- The primary card member must register, but “purchases by both the enrolled Basic Card Member and Employee Card Members on the enrolled Card Account are eligible for statement credits.”
- Statement credit will post within 2-4 weeks
Card members have to register before making a purchase to get this credit. The primary card member needs to log-in using this direct registration link, agree to the terms/conditions and click Enroll.
If your enrollment was successful, you’ll get a confirmation page thanking you for submitting your enrollment. Simultaneously, I received an email confirmation also confirming the enrollment:
And that’s it! One of the interesting aspects of this benefit is the lack of further restrictions. There’s no restrictions on the types of purchase required for the credit. Amex doesn’t require card members to click through a special link, so you can go directly to Dell’s website — or better by clicking through a cashback portal — to make a purchase.
Also, there’s no minimum purchase amount. If you’re looking to maximize your credit while minimizing your purchase, Dell is currently selling a number of monitors for a little over $100:
These lack of restrictions make this Dell statement credit much more useful than card members may have originally assumed. And hopefully this will help dull the pain of the higher $595 annual fee (See Rates & Fees).
Aside from the up to 75,000 points welcome bonus, Amex recently made huge improvements to the Business Platinum Card, including the fact that you will now earn 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more, earn 5x on flights and eligible hotels at Amextravel.com and cardholders will receive a $200 airline fee credit each year.
