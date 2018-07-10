This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Last Tuesday, Amazon launched a terrific discount offer tied to its upcoming Prime Day on July 16. By applying just one American Express Membership Rewards point to your order of qualifying items, targeted shoppers are able to get 20% off just about any purchase.
Well, the deal is still ongoing, and since the terms only exclude Amazon gift cards — not third-party gift cards — you can effectively get 20% off a number of future travel-related purchases by stocking up now on various airline or hotel gift cards with the discount. Numerous reports confirm that purchases of $100 or more worth of eligible merchandise or third-party gift cards are still triggering the discount. In addition, if you’ve already gotten your $100 maximum discount, many are reporting being able to re-activate the offer and get a second order with the 20% off.
Whether you travel by air, land or simply value a good hotel stay, this Amazon deal is a fantastic way to score savings off future travel. Here are some options you might consider:
- Airbnb – available in increments up to $200
- Hotels.com – available in increments up to $500
- Lyft – available in increments up to $150
- Southwest – available in increments up to $200
- Uber – available in increments up to $100
If you haven’t done so yet, you can see if you’re eligible for the targeted discount promotion by linking your Amazon account to an American Express card that earns Membership Rewards and then clicking on the “Click to Activate” link on the promotional page. If you’re not targeted, you’ll be informed when you attempt to activate the offer, but if you’re eligible, you can proceed to shop for any items sold by Amazon or Amazon Digital Services (third-party sellers don’t count). Eligible credit cards that earn Membership Rewards include The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, among others.
At checkout, you can get the discount to apply to your order by selecting the Membership Rewards-earning American Express card that’s linked to your Amazon account. Then in the box where Amazon offers to let you apply points to your order, you only need to put in $0.01 worth of points, which will be equivalent to 1 point. Click “Use this payment method” and the 20% discount should show up in your total on the right side. The discount is capped at $100 since it only applies to up to $500 in purchases.
Again, there’s no formal end date for the 20% discount — the terms and conditions simply state that the deal ends “when Amazon elects to end the promotion.” However, given the popularity of this offer, it’d probably be better to take advantage of it sooner rather than later.
H/T: Mommy Points
Featured image by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.